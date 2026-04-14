Sharjah: Sharjah Cyber Security Center (SCSC), an affiliate of Sharjah Digital Department, organized the “Sharjah Cyber Shield” forum, bringing together senior government officials and experts in Cyber Security, information technology, and strategic planning. The forum reflects the Emirate’s commitment to advancing its digital readiness and strengthening a resilient Cyber Security ecosystem that supports the sustainability of comprehensive digital transformation.

The forum served as a strategic platform to align perspectives and exchange expertise among government entities and specialized partners, while highlighting the latest global trends and best practices in Cyber Security. It also explored pathways to develop an integrated digital protection ecosystem built on institutional readiness, proactive risk management, and stronger cross-government integration.

Discussions highlighted Cyber Security as a fundamental pillar for successful digital transformation and the sustainability of government services, as well as a key enabler in protecting the Emirate’s digital infrastructure and enhancing the reliability of its systems and services, reinforcing public trust in the government’s digital environment.

The Agenda sessions addressed the role of SCSC in safeguarding the Emirate’s digital infrastructure and provided an overview of the Emirate of Sharjah’s Cyber Security Strategy, the Cyber Security Operations Center, and key focus areas including compliance and governance, cyber resilience, and cyber media.

The sessions further highlighted SCSC efforts to develop specialized national capabilities and its adoption of proactive operating models grounded in risk analysis, early detection, and intelligent threat response. These efforts support the development of an institutional culture that elevates Cyber Security as a shared responsibility and embeds it as a core element of day-to-day government operations.

The forum concluded with SCSC recognizing several entities and partners for their contributions to advancing Cyber Security and their active role in fostering a secure and sustainable digital environment. Their strategic partnerships have also played a vital role in strengthening digital awareness and enhancing protection across the Emirate.

A Proactive Approach to Securing the Emirate’s Digital Future

In this context, Eng. Abdelnasir Obaid Bukhatir, Director of Sharjah Cyber Security Center, emphasized that Cyber Security is no longer merely a supporting technical function, but a core strategic pillar in ensuring business continuity, sustaining government services, safeguarding national and development gains in the digital era.

He said: “Sharjah Cyber Shield forum reflects the Emirate’s vision of reinforcing Cyber Security’s role as a strategic enabler of digital transformation, rather than a purely technical preventive measure. As digital services continue to expand, the need to build a robust security ecosystem that protects digital infrastructure, ensures service continuity, and strengthens trust in the government’s digital environment becomes increasingly critical.”

He added: “At SCSC, we are developing an integrated institutional model grounded in smart governance, cyber resilience, readiness and preparedness, and seamless integration across government entities. We are moving from a reactive approach to a proactive model capable of anticipating risks and mitigating them before they emerge, strengthening the resilience of the digital government and its future readiness.”

He noted that the forum reflects Sharjah’s direction toward building a leading regional Cyber Security model based on unified government efforts, knowledge exchange, and the adoption of advanced global solutions and technologies. This, in turn, enhances the Emirate’s competitiveness and reinforces its position as a secure, trusted, and innovation-driven digital environment.

The forum is part of Sharjah Digital Department’s ongoing efforts to develop a secure and integrated digital ecosystem that supports the Emirate’s digital transformation agenda and provides a reliable infrastructure enabling government entities to deliver more efficient, agile, and sustainable digital services.

About Sharjah Digital Department

SDD’s efforts focus on elevating the services provided and enhancing people’s quality of life in a sustainable way. This is achieved by supporting digital transformation through the design of proactive, human centered solutions that rely on advanced technologies and data

SDD works to simplify procedures and transform services into integrated digital platforms that ensure a seamless and exceptional customer experience. SDD has established itself as a key driver of comprehensive digital transformation across the emirate