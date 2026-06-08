Dubai, UAE: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library organised an educational session titled AI, Explained Simply, presented by Dr. Alessio Faccia, as part of its Finance, Business, and Technology Series. The session aimed to simplify artificial intelligence concepts and provide a deeper understanding of this rapidly evolving technology, enabling community members to benefit from it in their personal and professional lives.

During the session, Faccia explored the concept of artificial intelligence and its development over the years, explaining how it has become part of everyday life through search engines, digital assistants, translation applications, data analysis tools, and content creation platforms. He also discussed the difference between traditional AI and generative AI, offering a seamless explanation of the mechanisms these systems use to learn and process information.

Participants were introduced to a range of practical tools and applications that can be used for education, work, project management, and content creation. Examples demonstrated how AI can be used for summarising texts, drafting documents, generating ideas, analysing data, and enhancing individual and organisational productivity.

The session also emphasised the skill of effective prompt writing, highlighting it as one of the key factors influencing the quality of results produced by AI tools. Practical examples were provided to help participants maximise the benefits of these technologies across various fields.

Furthermore, the session addressed challenges associated with AI use, including the need to verify information, protect privacy, and adhere to ethical and responsible practices when using these tools.

With a large turnout, the session witnessed strong audience engagement through questions and discussions about the future of AI and its impact on employment, education, and creativity. Participants expressed interest in learning more about the opportunities these technologies offer and the skills required to use them efficiently.

This session is part of a series of programs organised by the Library in recent months, namely Money Doesn’t Have to Be Complicated, Numbers Don’t Have to be Stressful, and Technology Should Work for You. These initiatives promote financial and digital literacy, while making complex concepts more accessible to community members.

The series reflects the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library’s efforts to promote digital knowledge and technological literacy, while keeping pace with global developments in innovation and technology. Through these initiatives, the Library contributes to building a knowledge-based society capable of meeting the demands of the modern era.