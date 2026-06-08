Manama: INJAZ Bahrain, in collaboration with Noqta, has concluded a specialized training bootcamp focused on content creation and digital skills, bringing together 35 young men and women. The program took place from 2 to 4 June at INJAZ Bahrain’s headquarters.

The bootcamp featured a series of interactive workshops and sessions designed to develop content creation skills, deepen understanding of digital platforms, and enhance participants’ ability to build, structure, and present ideas in creative ways aligned with today’s digital audience expectations.

The initiative forms part of INJAZ Bahrain’s efforts to empower youth and equip them with future-ready skills aligned with the digital economy. It provides hands-on training experiences that combine knowledge with practical application, helping participants adapt to the rapidly evolving digital media landscape.

The bootcamp also reflects Noqta’s vision of empowering the next generation of content creators and digital influencers by providing specialized learning opportunities that keep pace with the rapidly evolving digital landscape. Through initiatives like this, Noqta aims to equip young people with the knowledge and skills needed to create meaningful, impactful content and thrive across modern digital platforms.

The bootcamp also highlighted the importance of local partnerships in supporting young talent and equipping them with skills that match the changing demands of the digital job market, thereby strengthening their readiness for future opportunities.

INJAZ Bahrain’s Chairperson, Her Highness Sheikha Hessa bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, said: “We are proud of our partnership with Noqta in delivering this bootcamp, which reflects our commitment to empowering Bahraini youth and equipping them with the digital and creative skills they need to keep pace with the future. We believe in the importance of continuing to provide hands-on training opportunities that refine their capabilities and enhance their readiness for the job market.”

Noqta Founder, Omar Farooq, stated: "At Noqta, we believe that content creation has become a future-ready skill that is just as important as any professional discipline. Through this bootcamp, we aim to give young people the opportunity to learn, experiment, and discover their potential in the digital space. We are proud to collaborate with INJAZ Bahrain on an initiative that brings together knowledge, creativity, and youth empowerment.”

The bootcamp reflects the shared commitment of both organizations to continue supporting and empowering youth, and equipping them with the digital and creative skills needed to keep pace with the evolving digital media and content creation landscape, while strengthening their readiness for the future.