Cairo, Egypt – Under the patronage of His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement, Medical Supply, and the Management of Medical Technology (UPA) has announced that Cairo will host the fifth edition of Africa Health ExCon 2026, the largest and most prominent healthcare exhibition and conference on the African continent.

Scheduled to take place from 15–18 June 2026 at the Egypt International Exhibition Center (EIEC), the event is organized in collaboration with the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC). The conference reinforces Egypt’s position as a leading regional driver of healthcare infrastructure development and a catalyst for advancing integrated healthcare systems across Africa.

The fifth edition aims to deliver a transformative leap in Africa’s health security agenda, aligned with the African Union Agenda 2063 and Egypt Vision 2030, by promoting sustainable development and addressing critical operational gaps within the healthcare sector. This year’s event is expected to welcome more than 400 local, regional, and international companies, alongside over 45,000 visitors, including healthcare experts, policymakers, and industry leaders from around the world.

Participants will engage in more than 21 specialized conferences, strategic dialogue sessions, and intensive technical workshops, designed to translate healthcare challenges into tangible investment and development opportunities.

Commenting on the launch of the event, Dr. Hisham Stait, Chairman of the Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement, stated: "Africa Health ExCon has evolved into a leading African and international platform for advancing health sovereignty across the continent, thanks to the continuous support of His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. The fifth edition will be held under the theme ‘Health Sovereignty in Africa: Leadership, Resilience, and Self-Reliance,’ with a strong focus on localizing medical manufacturing, strengthening healthcare supply chains, and fostering strategic partnerships that support Africa’s journey toward self-sufficiency."

Dr. Stait added that this year’s edition will witness the inauguration of Egypt’s Strategic Medical Warehouses Project, one of the country’s most significant initiatives supporting pharmaceutical and health security. The conference will also reaffirm support for the African Pooled Procurement Mechanism (APPM), whose operational headquarters is hosted by Egypt, further strengthening continental healthcare integration and improving access to essential medical products.

"We are committed to creating a comprehensive platform that brings together governments, international organizations, and private-sector stakeholders to accelerate investment, foster innovation, and build a more sustainable healthcare future for African nations," he added.

For his part, Dr. Kamal Ebeid, Executive Director of Africa Health ExCon, emphasized that Africa is currently navigating a pivotal phase that requires stronger coordination and collective action to address escalating challenges, including epidemics, public health emergencies, supply chain disruptions, and funding constraints.

"The conference has become a practical platform that convenes decision-makers, healthcare experts, and international partners to exchange knowledge, develop solutions, and drive decisions that support the future of healthcare across Africa" he said.

Dr. Ebeid noted that this year’s agenda will focus on delivering actionable solutions in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and healthcare innovation, while exploring mechanisms to build more resilient health systems. Discussions will also address emerging models for strengthening African health security, including the strategic role of medical warehouses in securing critical healthcare needs and the African Pooled Procurement Mechanism (APPM) as a key continental tool for enhancing healthcare integration and improving access to essential medical products in a more efficient and sustainable manner.

The 2026 edition will feature unprecedented participation from Egypt’s leading healthcare authorities and institutions as strategic partners, reflecting the country’s integrated healthcare ecosystem and unified efforts to advance health development agendas at both national and continental levels.

Participating entities include the Ministry of Health and Population, the Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement, the Egyptian Drug Authority, the General Authority for Healthcare Accreditation and Regulation (GAHAR), the General Authority for Healthcare (GAH), and the Universal Health Insurance Authority (UHIA), in addition to universities, teaching hospitals, regulatory bodies, and other key stakeholders. This positions Africa Health ExCon as the premier platform bringing together all components of the healthcare ecosystem and healthcare decision-making community in Egypt and across Africa.

This high-level collaboration between government entities, private-sector organizations, and multinational corporations builds on the record-breaking success of the fourth edition in 2025. The event brought together healthcare and trade leaders from 100 countries, attracting more than 375 international CEOs and government decision-makers.

The 2025 edition also featured an exceptional scientific program comprising 32 scientific conferences, 21 workshops, and 428 panel discussions, with the participation of 1,410 speakers. Additionally, 387 exhibitors showcased the latest healthcare and medical innovations, supported by 25 sponsors and 24 international partners.

Building on this strong foundation, the fifth edition of Africa Health ExCon is poised to deepen strategic partnerships, accelerate growth in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, and contribute to a more resilient and sustainable healthcare future for Africa.