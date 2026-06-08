Event to feature live vacancies, on-site interviews, and career guidance across advanced manufacturing, emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, and engineering

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) is hosting the Industrialists Career Exhibition from June 8-9 at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center.

The platform connects Emirati talent with career and training opportunities across the UAE’s rapidly growing industrial and advanced technology sectors.

The Industrialists exhibition was launched in 2023 with the goal of providing 5,000 job opportunities for Emiratis in the industrial sector by 2027. This year’s exhibition will host more than 70 participating companies and offer more than 1,000 new job opportunities across strategic sectors - including advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, engineering, industrial services, and clean energy - bringing the total number of opportunities provided by the program since its launch to more than 5,200 jobs for Emirati citizens in the industrial sector.

In doing so, the platform has surpassed its announced target — set during Make it in the Emirates 2023 — a full year ahead of schedule, an achievement that reflects the success of national efforts to connect Emirati talent with the quality opportunities offered by the industrial sector.

The exhibition is designed to enable Emirati jobseekers to engage directly with leading industrial and technology employers, explore available career opportunities, and participate in on-site interviews with representatives of participating companies The exhibition also represents a national platform that brings together Emirati job seekers and a select group of leading industrial and technology companies, providing them with direct access to quality job and training opportunities, on-the-spot interviews, career guidance and mentoring sessions - all designed to enhance their readiness to join the future workforce across priority industrial sectors.

This year’s edition will be delivered in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources, the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC), the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), the Department of Government Enablement in Abu Dhabi (DGE) e& and ADNOC - the event’s strategic partner and a key national enabler of industrial talent development, in addition to sponsors Forvis Mazars, SLB and ZCAA.

The exhibition comes as the UAE accelerates one of the region’s most ambitious industrial transformations. Industrial sector contribution has grown by around 70% since 2021, while exports have more than doubled to a record AED 262 billion in 2025 - progress that reinforces the need for highly skilled national talent to power the next phase of growth.

H.E. Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Undersecretary of MoIAT, said, “The Industrialists Career Exhibition serves as a foundational platform for capacity building and the empowerment of national talent, bridging education and training with the evolving demands of the job market in support of the UAE's sustainable industrial growth. Through the umbrella of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology and the Make it in the Emirates initiative, the Ministry remains steadfastly focused on empowering Emirati calibers — thereby amplifying both economic and social impact. The Industrialists stands as a testament to seamless collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), the Emirati Competitiveness Council (NAFIS), the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), and ADNOC, alongside strategic partners from the Government Enablement Department and e&, and with the support of Forvis Mazars, SLB, and ZCAA.

He further added: “The Industrialists Career Exhibition is an integral part of sustained national efforts aimed at cementing the presence of Emirati talent at the very heart of this industrial transformation — connecting students, graduates, and professionals with the companies, sectors, and technologies shaping the economy of tomorrow. As the adoption of artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, and clean energy continues to accelerate, cultivating a generation of Emirati calibers capable of leading these sectors becomes an indispensable pillar in strengthening the resilience and long-term competitiveness of the UAE's industrial economy.”

His Excellency Ghanam Butti Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC), said: "True Emiratization begins with providing the right opportunity in the right sector - yet opportunity alone is not enough. Building a competitive Emirati workforce demands aligning individual aspirations with the real needs of the job market.

This principle lies at the heart of The Industrialists Career Exhibition, which reinforces the efforts of the Nafis program in training Emiratis and empowering them to forge sustainable career paths across emerging industries. The Exhibition forms part of an integrated ecosystem we are developing in close collaboration with our strategic partners - one that unites training with direct recruitment, with the shared goal of establishing Emirati talent as the first choice for employers across the advanced industry and technology sectors."

Mohammad Ali Al Kamali, Chief of Trade and Industry at ADIO, said: “Developing UAE national talent is not only a strategic priority for ADIO, it is also essential to sustainable economic growth and the advancement of Abu Dhabi’s key sectors. At ADIO, we bring together government, industry, and education partners to create pathways that ensure Emiratis not only succeed in the industries of the future, but also lead them. Since 2025, ADIO has supported the upskilling of 371 Emiratis, and we remain committed to nurturing, attracting, and empowering exceptional local and global talent to drive Abu Dhabi’s economic ambitions forward.”

Omar Abdulla Alnuaimi, ADNOC’s Acting Group Chief, Commercial and In-Country Value, said: “ADNOC is proud to celebrate three years of its strategic partnership with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in organizing the Industrialists Career Exhibition. Since its launch in 2023, the exhibition has contributed to creating more than 4,200 job opportunities for UAE nationals, reinforcing its position as a leading national platform that connects industrial growth with the development of Emirati talent. Through ADNOC’s In-Country Value (ICV) program, ADNOC continues to create high-skilled private-sector job opportunities for local talent and equip them with the skills and capabilities needed to succeed in the industries of the future.”

Alnuaimi added: “This year’s edition offers a wide range of employment and training opportunities across the UAE, providing job seekers with direct access to leading companies in the industrial and advanced technology sectors through on-the-spot interviews. At ADNOC, we firmly believe that empowering local talent to play an active role in advancing the nation’s industrial ambitions is essential to driving sustainable economic growth, strengthening the UAE’s competitiveness and supporting its long-term prosperity.”

His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Al Shimmari, Executive Director, National Workforce Enablement Sector and the Mawaheb Center at the Department of Government Empowerment – Abu Dhabi, said: “The Industrialists Career Exhibition underscores the importance of collaboration between government, semi-government, and private entities in empowering Emirati talent for emerging sectors, by connecting job seekers, students, and graduates directly with quality opportunities in priority industrial and technology sectors. At the Mawaheb Center, we are committed to empowering national talent through skills development and aligning the outcomes of our development programs with the evolving needs of the job market. Our efforts in 2025 have contributed to the upskilling of more than 10,000 job seekers and the employment of more than 6,000 Emiratis across various sectors, thereby supporting the development of sustainable career paths that keep pace with the rapid transformations of the national economy. Our participation in the Career Exhibition is a continuation of our efforts to support national talent and provide our partners with qualified professionals capable of effectively contributing to the growth of the industrial sector and enhancing its competitiveness."

Ali Al Mansoori, Group Chief People & Culture Officer at e&, said: “As Industry 4.0 reshapes the future of manufacturing, the UAE’s next competitive advantage will come from national talent that can work confidently with AI, data, automation, advanced connectivity, and emerging industrial technologies. Through our participation in The Industrialists Career Exhibition, e& is supporting efforts to connect Emirati talent with the digital skills and real-world opportunities needed to build smarter factories, more efficient supply chains, and technology-enabled industrial ecosystems. With Emiratisation at 55% across our workforce, we recognise the value of investing in national capabilities and creating pathways for emerging professionals to lead in high-value sectors that will define the economy of the future.”

Mohammed Abuhijleh, Managing Partner & CEO, Forvis Mazars, UAE & Oman, said: "We are proud to support the Industrialists Career Exhibition for the third consecutive year, reinforcing our commitment to developing Emirati talent and contributing to the UAE’s industrial and economic ambitions. The exhibition creates meaningful connections between skilled national talent and organisations shaping the future of industry, technology and innovation, helping build a workforce that will drive sustainable growth for years to come."

Dany Rahal, Managing Director of SLB UAE, stated: “The UAE’s industrial and advanced technology sectors are experiencing unprecedented growth, and sustaining this momentum depends on a strong pipeline of highly skilled national talent. The Industrialists Career Exhibition serves as a strategic platform, directly connecting Emirati professionals with high-impact careers across engineering, AI, digital technologies, and advanced manufacturing. At SLB, we see local capacity building and experiential learning as strategic imperatives. By equipping the next generation of Emirati leaders with the tools to drive innovation, we are helping accelerate the UAE’s transition toward a sustainable, technology-driven industrial and energy future.”

Since its launch under the National In-Country Value (ICV) Program in 2023, the exhibition has trained more than 300 Emiratis. Across its prior editions, it also offered more than 4,200 job opportunities through the participation of over 180 companies - strengthening Emirati employment and private sector participation across the UAE's industrial ecosystem. It attracts a large number of Emirati professionals from across the country and offers numerous job opportunities tailored to a wide range of specializations and educational levels, including holders of bachelor’s degrees, diplomas, and high school diplomas.

Last January, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology celebrated its strategic partners from government agencies, academia, and the private sector, who were honored during the “Industrialists Day” in recognition of their role in supporting the program and providing employment and training opportunities for national talent. The event honored 53 entities that contributed to empowering Emirati youth and advancing Emiratization and industrial development goals, thereby supporting the objectives of the “Make it in the Emirates” initiative and the ICV Program.

Through participation from leading government entities and national industry players, the exhibition enables direct engagement between employers and Emirati talent, supporting Emiratization efforts by aligning skills with evolving industry needs and facilitating immediate and sustainable recruitment opportunities for Emirati students, graduates and job seekers.

Building on the momentum of the recent Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) national industrial platform, the Industrialists Career Exhibition reflects the UAE’s commitment to empowering Emirati talent to play a central role in shaping the future of industry and advanced technology, and strengthening the competitiveness of a national economy built on knowledge and innovation.

For more information about the career exhibition, please visit: https://moiat.gov.ae/en/xxxxxxxxxx

About the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT)

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) of the United Arab Emirates shapes industrial policies, advances technology transformation, enhances the competitiveness of the national industrial sector, and develops the UAE’s quality infrastructure. These efforts support the growth of a sustainable and advanced industrial economy, recognizing industry as a cornerstone of the national economy and security, contributing to stability, continuity, and resilience in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Established in July 2020, the Ministry was created to empower the national industrial sector and accelerate industrial transformation across the UAE. MoIAT builds strategic partnerships and leads national initiatives that support the growth of future industries, strengthen economic resilience, and attract industrial investment.

The Ministry works to advance the objectives of the National Industry and Advanced Technology Strategy, strengthen supply chain resilience, support technology transformation and expand access to global markets. It focuses on accelerating the adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies across priority sectors including food security, healthcare, defense, space, aerospace and digital economy.

MoIAT also enhances national In-Country Value (ICV), supports entrepreneurship, and empower Emirati talent, contributing to the competitiveness of UAE manufactured products in both local and international markets.

Through initiatives such as Make it in the Emirates, the National In-Country Value (ICV) Program, and the Technology Transformation Program (TTP), MoIAT connects manufacturers, investors, startups, and entrepreneurs to offtake opportunities, financing solutions, and strategic partnerships that enable business growth, advance industrial self-sufficiency, and deliver tangible economic and social impact.

For more information, visit www.moiat.gov.ae For media enquiries, please contact: MEDIA@moiat.gov.ae

About Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO)

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) supports the growth of Abu Dhabi’s economy by attracting, facilitating and enabling investment across priority sectors, including industry and advanced technology.

ADIO works with local and international companies to create sustainable economic value, support business expansion and generate long-term job opportunities within the emirate. Through its initiatives, ADIO plays a key role in strengthening Abu Dhabi’s industrial ecosystem and enhancing its global competitiveness.

By connecting investors, companies and talent, ADIO contributes to building a dynamic and resilient economy aligned with the UAE’s long-term development goals.

For more information, visit https://www.investinabudhabi.ae

About Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE)

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE) regulates the UAE labor market and develops policies that promote workforce competitiveness, sustainability and inclusion. The Ministry plays a key role in advancing Emiratization by enabling the integration of national talent into the private sector.

MoHRE works closely with government entities, employers and workforce development partners to create a balanced and flexible labor market that supports economic growth and national priorities. It leads initiatives that enhance employment opportunities, strengthen labor regulations and ensure a supportive environment for both employers and employees.

Through its programs and strategic partnerships, the Ministry contributes to developing a future-ready workforce aligned with the UAE’s long-term economic and industrial ambitions.

For more information, visit https://www.mohre.gov.ae

About Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC)

The Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) was established under the guidance of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, pursuant to Federal Law No. (27) of 2021. The council is responsible for implementing the government’s "Nafis" program, which supports the integration of Emiratis into the private sector. It focuses on developing and executing long-term strategies to train and develop national human capital, providing innovative training and guidance programs to enhance the competitiveness of Emiratis in the labor market.

The council’s vision is rooted in building a workforce capable of leading a prosperous Emirati economy. Its mission centers around empowering and equipping individuals through an integrated system based on partnerships, innovation, and integrity.

The council focuses on sustainable employment, increasing the attractiveness of the private sector, and fostering a flexible work environment that is future-oriented and aligns with global economic transformations. For more information, visit: etcc.gov.ae.

About ADNOC

ADNOC is a leading diversified energy and petrochemicals group wholly owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The company plays a central role in driving the UAE’s economic growth and industrial development by responsibly unlocking the value of the nation’s energy resources.

ADNOC is committed to enabling national talent development through its Emiratization programs and workforce initiatives designed to equip Emiratis with the skills required to succeed in future-focused industries. The company actively supports the development of local talent pipelines across engineering, technology and industrial sectors.

Through its In-Country Value (ICV) program and SME support initiatives, ADNOC fosters economic diversification by creating opportunities for local businesses and entrepreneurs while strengthening the UAE’s industrial ecosystem.

For more information, visit https://www.adnoc.ae

About e& UAE

e& UAE is the flagship telecom arm of e& in the UAE, built on a 5-decades legacy of connectivity excellence. Our mission is to deliver world-class superior connectivity experiences that fuel the UAE’s future-focused innovation.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE aims to transform lives and industries, turning every connection into an opportunity for growth and every interaction into a transformative possibility.

We are focused on expanding our core services and digital marketplaces by enriching consumer value propositions that cater to new lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming.

As a trusted enterprise partner, e& UAE continues to power entire industries with 5G and AI, delivering a tailored ecosystem of solutions to meet their connectivity needs and more, empowering them to automate, innovate, transform, and scale.

Strengthening our leadership position as an AI-powered telco, e& UAE delivers seamless connectivity, cutting-edge AI solutions, and sustainable innovation to uplift people and communities, and empower businesses and industries, so everyone thrives in a digital-first world.

To learn more about e& UAE, please visit: https://www.etisalat.ae

About SLB

SLB (NYSE: SLB) is a global technology company that drives energy innovation for a balanced planet. With a global footprint in more than 100 countries and employees representing almost twice as many nationalities, we work each day on innovating oil and gas, delivering digital at scale, decarbonizing industries, and developing and scaling new energy systems that accelerate the energy transition.

Find out more at slb.com