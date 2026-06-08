Abu Dhabi, UAE: The future of GCC sports innovation was spotlighted in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, 4 June as the region’s first dedicated sports ecosystem and incubator, The Ethara 1TW Innovation Hub (E1H), held its second landmark pitch event at Yas Marina Circuit’s Yas Conference Centre.

The event brought together over 100 industry leaders, investors and stakeholders from sport, entertainment and business sectors to hear from five emerging ventures shaping the next chapter of the Middle East’s rapidly expanding sports and entertainment economy.

The start-ups represented the second cohort of E1H, the joint initiative between sports and entertainment powerhouse Ethara and sports investment firm OneToWatch. Through a six-week programme and ongoing support, E1H accelerates entrepreneurship across Abu Dhabi, the UAE and the wider region by providing founders with access to expertise, commerce and capital.

The E1H Pitch marked the final milestone of six weeks of mentorship, strategic guidance and venture support designed to fast-track early-stage businesses. Including its inaugural 2025 cohort, E1H has now supported 12 start-ups, helping build an ecosystem aligned with Abu Dhabi’s long-term vision for innovation-driven growth.

Investing In What’s Next

Guillaume Dufond, Strategic Development Executive Director at Ethara, said:

"At Ethara, we are constantly looking for new ways to elevate live entertainment experiences for fans, clients and partners. Innovation plays a critical role in that journey – from enhancing our events and venues to creating entirely new products and businesses. E1H reflects our commitment to supporting the entrepreneurs and founders building the next generation of solutions for the industry. It is particularly exciting to see that talent emerging from Abu Dhabi, helping position the city as a hub for innovation in sport, entertainment and live experiences."

Innovation and Collaboration

Preceding the start-up pitches was an insightful discussion in sport investment featuring IMI’s Director of Investments, Rihab Jalal. The event also highlighted success stories from E1H’s inaugural cohort, including women’s sports media platform, The Mettleset, and robotics entertainment business, Robox, demonstrating how early-stage ventures are already thriving and continuing to build momentum beyond the programme.

Hosted by sports broadcaster Chris McHardy, the event reinforced Abu Dhabi’s growing position as a launchpad for sports and entertainment entrepreneurship.

Five Start-Ups In The Spotlight

The heart of the event featured five founders representing E1H’s second cohort spanning technology, sports IP, sustainability, wellness and talent services. Each presentation attracted interest from investors while demonstrating strong potential for regional and global growth.

E1H Cohort Two Startups:

Bilqis GreenTech (Sustainability / Waste Analytics), UAE: Founded by sisters Safi and Sarah Fomba, Bilqis GreenTech Bilqis GreenTech enables real-time waste tracking at events and venues, using smart technology to improve recovery, efficiency, and sustainability reporting.

Blastball (Sport / App), UAE: Founded by former Sky strategist Charlie Bloxham, a new sports game that uses live ball data to score players on power, speed and skill globally.

RCVR (Recovery Technology), UAE: Founded by Neil Bhattachary, leverages community support, recovery tracking, and personalised progress insights to help injured athletes navigate rehabilitation with confidence.

The People Agency (Recruitment Technology), UAE: Founded by Leanna Newman, The People Agency leverages a TPA: Talent intelligence engine, skills accreditation, and workforce pathways to connect talent with sports and entertainment opportunities.

VIAI Technologies (Sports Performance Technology), Abu Dhabi, UAE: Co-founded by Emirati entrepreneur Abdulla AbuEbeid, award-winning VAIA Technologies g delivers an AI-powered human performance ecosystem, transforming biometric data into real-time insights to optimize health, performance, and injury prevention.

Continued Support

Jamie Cunningham, Founder of OneToWatch, added:

“The second E1H Incubator Cohort showcased innovative companies from deep tech to sports IP, talent management to sustainability. It reflects the diversity of the UAE sports ecosystem and the untapped potential still waiting to be discovered.

It is great to see founders challenge traditional models and build new solutions. E1H provides a unique advisory and launch platform for them with our partners at Ethara, City Football Group and the Creative Media Authority. We are committed to providing ambitious entrepreneurs in both sports and entertainment with access to the industry, commercial opportunities and the capital needed to accelerate their business."

About Ethara

Ethara is shaping the future of entertainment, sport, culture, event services, and asset management regionally and internationally. With offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Riyadh, the company employs over 300 professionals who offer an unrivalled wealth of expertise, experience, and skills within the live entertainment industry. Ethara, meaning ‘thrill’ in Arabic, operates an impressive portfolio of assets, including Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Conference Centre, and through its OVG Middle East venture, Zayed Sports City, Etihad Park, Etihad Arena, and House of Sustainability. The company works with leading events companies, IP owners, and entertainment partners locally and internationally to deliver world-class, first-to-market events and experiences. For further information, visit: www.ethara.com

About ONETOWATCH

ONETOWATCH (1TW) is a sports investment advisory firm based in Abu Dhabi Global Market. With deep regional insight and a global network, 1TW is a merchant bank model with strategy, operational and capital expertise in sports, entertainment and media. Learn more at www.onetowatch.co and https://www.e1h.biz/en/ / @e1h.biz