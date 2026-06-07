Kuwait: As part of its strategy to advance the role of the banking sector and elevate standards of corporate governance and internal audit in line with global best practices, Kuwait International Bank (KIB) participated in a panel discussion organized by the Kuwait Banking Association to mark Internal Audit Awareness Month 2026.

Held under the theme “Building Organizational Resilience: The Evolving Role of Internal Audit in Geopolitical Crises,” the seminar brought together a distinguished group of executive leaders and risk management and compliance experts from banking institutions and government entities, alongside representatives from local and international audit firms.

KIB was represented at the seminar by Manal Al-Rubai’an, General Internal Auditor at KIB and Secretary of Internal Auditor Association Kuwait. She participated in a key session titled “The Global Trend Towards Organizational Resilience,” which explored the requirements of the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA).

During her participation, Al-Rubai’an highlighted the readiness of Kuwaiti institutions to adopt the concept of organizational resilience and the extent to which they are keeping pace with the latest global trends in this field. She also emphasized the urgent need to move beyond the traditional emergency response model toward building an integrated institutional framework focused on rapid adaptation, effective recovery, and restoring operational stability with high efficiency and long-term sustainability.

She also presented a clear and practical roadmap outlining the essential steps institutions should take to strengthen their ability to respond to unexpected crises, particularly when ready-made business continuity plans are not in place. The roadmap aims to accelerate recovery, minimize operational losses, and mitigate potential risks.

The seminar featured discussions on several key topics, including the strategic integration of internal audit and risk management, global best practices in business continuity and crisis management, and the evolving role of internal audit as a strategic partner that supports decision-makers during periods of geopolitical and economic volatility.

The seminar concluded with a set of important practical recommendations, emphasizing the need to develop flexible, forward-looking frameworks, strengthen coordination and collaboration across institutional departments, raise awareness of the role of internal audit, support operational sustainability, and build stakeholder trust.

In this regard, KIB emphasized that internal auditing has become a key strategic pillar in building banking systems capable of anticipating risks, assessing the effectiveness of continuity plans, and enhancing integration among control functions, enabling institutions to shift from immediate crisis response to a proactive approach rooted in resilience and operational sustainability.

It is worth noting that KIB is keen to actively participate in such specialized events, in line with its firm commitment to adopting global best practices, promoting a culture of professional awareness, and enhancing the stability and resilience of Kuwait’s banking sector.

About KIB

Kuwait International Bank (KIB) is a bank that operates according to the Islamic Shari’ah, based in the State of Kuwait. Incorporated in 1973, and originally known as Kuwait Real Estate Bank, KIB made the transition to its current Islamic operating model in 2007. In 2018, KIB embarked on a new phase of its journey full of innovation and development. As part of its new strategic direction, the Bank focuses on offering a next-level customer experience under the slogan: “Bank for Life”.

Through a network of branches spread across the State of Kuwait, KIB offers a broad range of banking products and services, as well as innovative digital banking solutions in line with international best standards. As part of its duty towards the community, the Bank also encompasses a leading social responsibility program that aims at positively impacting all members of the community through a wide range of impactful initiatives and activities.

Today, KIB has taken concrete steps in implementing its new strategic objectives. The Bank has cemented its role as a key player in the local banking industry and has continued to maintain its strong financial performance; enabling it to be globally recognized for its strong credit rating and financial position.