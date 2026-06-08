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ROG COMPUTEX 2026 innovations arrive in the UAE : Following its global showcase at COMPUTEX 2026, Republic of Gamers brings its latest generation of gaming laptops and handheld innovation to UAE gamers, creators, and enthusiasts.

Following its global showcase at COMPUTEX 2026, Republic of Gamers brings its latest generation of gaming laptops and handheld innovation to UAE gamers, creators, and enthusiasts. · Limited ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle: Celebrating 20 years of ROG, the special-edition handheld bundle features a 7.4-inch ROG Nebula HDR OLED display, AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor, and ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses, with limited stock expected in the UAE.

Celebrating 20 years of ROG, the special-edition handheld bundle features a 7.4-inch ROG Nebula HDR OLED display, AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor, and ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses, with limited stock expected in the UAE. · Next-generation ROG gaming laptops unveiled: The 2026 lineup includes the dual-screen ROG Zephyrus Duo, ultraportable Zephyrus G14 and G16, and flagship ROG Strix SCAR 18, featuring powerful Intel and NVIDIA platforms, advanced AI-ready performance, and immersive ROG Nebula displays.

The 2026 lineup includes the dual-screen ROG Zephyrus Duo, ultraportable Zephyrus G14 and G16, and flagship ROG Strix SCAR 18, featuring powerful Intel and NVIDIA platforms, advanced AI-ready performance, and immersive ROG Nebula displays. ·Local UAE availability: The ROG Zephyrus Duo is available on ASUS eShop for AED 33,999 and selected UAE retailers, Zephyrus G14 and G16 will launch in June 2026, and the ROG Strix SCAR 18 will arrive in Q3 through ASUS eShop and major retail stores.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Following its global showcase at COMPUTEX 2026, ASUS Republic of Gamers has announced the latest ROG gaming lineup for the UAE market, bringing next-generation performance, immersive display innovation, and new gaming form factors to local gamers, creators, streamers, and performance enthusiasts.

Unveiled as part of ROG’s COMPUTEX 2026 announcements, the new lineup includes the limited ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle, the dual-screen ROG Zephyrus Duo, the ultraportable ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16, and the flagship ROG Strix SCAR 18. Together, these products reflect ROG’s continued focus on pushing gaming hardware forward across handheld gaming, dual-screen innovation, portable performance, and flagship laptop power.

ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle: limited 20th anniversary gaming experience

One of the key highlights from ROG at COMPUTEX 2026 is the all-new ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle, created to celebrate 20 years of Republic of Gamers. The special-edition handheld features a translucent black chassis with a gold internal structure, giving it a bold collector’s design inspired by the legacy of gaming.

The ROG XBOX Ally X20 introduces a 7.4-inch ROG Nebula HDR OLED display to the Ally series for the first time, alongside the AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor, 24GB LPDDR5X memory, 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe storage, and TMR joysticks for improved precision and durability. The bundle also includes the ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses, creating a premium portable gaming setup for immersive play at home or on the move.

The ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle will be available in limited stock in the UAE. Gamers and collectors are encouraged to stay tuned for local availability updates through ASUS UAE channels, ASUS eShop, and selected retail partners.

ROG Zephyrus Duo: dual-screen gaming enters a new era

Also showcased at COMPUTEX 2026, the ROG Zephyrus Duo introduces a bold new form factor for gamers and creators who need more screen space without being tied to a desktop setup. As the world’s first dual 16-inch screen gaming laptop, it features dual 3K Nebula HDR OLED touchscreens, a 320° hinge design, and flagship performance powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 386H and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU.

Designed for multitasking, content creation, streaming, and immersive gaming, the Zephyrus Duo gives users the flexibility to game, create, chat, edit, and manage workflows across two large displays in one powerful portable machine.

The ROG Zephyrus Duo is available in the UAE through the ASUS eShop, priced at AED 33,999, and across selected major retail stores in the UAE.

ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16: power meets portability

The latest ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16, highlighted during ROG’s COMPUTEX 2026 showcase, continue to deliver high-performance gaming and creator capabilities in ultraportable designs. Built with powerful gaming hardware, advanced cooling systems, and up to 3K ROG Nebula OLED displays, the new Zephyrus models are designed for users who want premium performance without sacrificing mobility.

Whether used for competitive gaming, content creation, or everyday productivity, the Zephyrus G14 and G16 offer a strong balance of speed, display quality, portability, and refined design.

The ROG Zephyrus G14 will launch in the UAE on 12 June 2026, while the ROG Zephyrus G16 will launch on 19 June 2026 through ASUS eShop and across major retail partners.

ROG Strix SCAR 18: flagship performance without compromise

The ROG Strix SCAR 18 was another major highlight from ROG at COMPUTEX 2026, redefining flagship gaming performance for the year ahead. Configured with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, the SCAR 18 delivers elite-level power for demanding gaming, creative, and AI-focused workloads, supported by up to 320W total system power.

The laptop features an ROG Nebula HDR Display with the world’s first 18-inch 4K 240Hz Mini LED laptop panel, enhanced by ROG Nebula Extreme Low Motion Blur for exceptional motion clarity. Built for enthusiasts, the SCAR 18 also includes ROG’s patented tool-less access design for easy SSD and RAM upgrades, along with signature Aura RGB styling and next-generation connectivity.

The ROG Strix SCAR 18 will be available in the UAE in Q3 2026 through ASUS eShop and major retail stores.

ROG COMPUTEX 2026 innovations coming to the UAE

ROG’s COMPUTEX 2026 showcase underlines the brand’s commitment to delivering new gaming experiences across every form factor, from limited-edition handheld gaming and AR immersion to dual-screen laptops, ultraportable gaming machines, and flagship desktop-replacement performance.

Alongside the latest hardware innovations, UAE gamers can also benefit from the ROG Elite Rewards program, which allows members to earn points through eligible ROG purchases and community engagement activities. Points can be redeemed for a range of rewards, including ROG merchandise, gaming gear, digital content, and exclusive experiences, creating additional value for the ROG community.

With the latest lineup coming to the UAE, ASUS Republic of Gamers continues to support the region’s growing community of gamers, creators, streamers, and esports enthusiasts with products designed to help users play, create, and compete without limits.

Availability, configurations, pricing, and ROG Elite Rewards eligibility may vary by product and retailer. More local details will be announced through ASUS UAE channels.

Press Contacts

Akram Syed

PR Marketer

Syed_Akram@asus.com

Lesley Cooke

Country Marketing Manager

Lesley_Cooke@asus.com

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About ROG

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world’s best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, laptops, desktops, monitors, audio equipment, routers and peripherals. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. Learn more about the choice of champions at https://rog.asus.com/me-en/