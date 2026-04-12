Orange Jordan has opened registration for the “Dream to Demo Bootcamp” program, as part of its efforts to empower youth entrepreneurs in the Kingdom. The high-intensity training workshop, organized within the Orange Digital Center for Entrepreneurship, aims to transform ideas from early concepts to viable startups through a comprehensive platform that supports technology-driven solutions.

Over the course of eight weeks, the program is planned to provide participants with specialized labs, one that focuses on Artificial Intelligence and another on Augmented Reality (AR) and Augmented Virtuality (AV). Entrepreneurs will take part in extensive workshops, receiving mentorship from a select group of experts with access to advanced technical infrastructure and high-performance computing. This, therefore, will enable participants to deliver professional demos, enhancing their success and competitiveness in the job market.

Orange Jordan reaffirmed its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs in their early stages by providing networking opportunities and developing the skills necessary to build competitive startups that create a positive impact on society, further highlighting the company’s determination to leading the future of innovation and enabling the national digital economy.

Ambitious individuals interested in participating can submit their applications through the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScZ5aIQ_c0QDpuFbh2cKhHEJs2yc7BWRISDKk9abBPj7NmEYQ/viewform?usp=publish-editor

Through the AI Lab, participants will delve into Machine Learning frameworks, particularly TensorFlow and PyTorch, in addition to Natural Language Processing and Computer Vision to build intelligent automation and predictive analytics tools. Meanwhile, the AR/AV Lab explores spatial computing, 3D modeling, and real-time rendering using Unity and Unreal Engine to create immersive training simulations and multi-user virtual environments.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with around 1,600 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout the Kingdom, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions, including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions, serving more than 5 million customers in Jordan, guided by the company’s values of Caring, Responsible and Bold.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. The company operates in line with the Group’s strategy, “Trust the Future”, and prioritizes community service. In this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy centered on four pillars, including Digital Education, Digital Inclusion, Entrepreneurship, and Climate and Environment.

As a trusted partner, Orange gives everyone the keys to a responsible digital world, which reflects the company’s purpose. Its main driver is its vision to be the true responsible digital leader in Jordan, while continuing its mission of offering the best network and innovative digital solutions, with an unmatched customer experience by empowered Orange teams.

Digital solutions offered by Orange Jordan are comprehensive, serving, in addition to individual customers, businesses and companies through a range of enterprise and corporate sector solutions under its sub-brand, (Orange Business).

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange Group

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with 40.3 billion euros in revenues in 2024 and 124,100 employees worldwide by 30th September 2025, including 68,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 310 million customers worldwide as of 30th September 2025, including 270 million mobile customers and 23 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information, please visit: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.