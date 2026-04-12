Doha, Qatar – Doha Festival City, Qatar’s leading retail and lifestyle destination known for its curated mix of coveted trends, and leading title Harper’s Bazaar Qatar, are set to host Sustainable Futures, a two-day immersive programme spotlighting sustainability across fashion, beauty and lifestyle on 15–16 April at Centre Court.

Bringing together leading global brands, homegrown creatives and industry voices, the programme places a strong emphasis on sustainability, community engagement and the support of local talent. Building on the return of its Emerging Voices platform, launched in 2024, Sustainable Futures will spotlight creative talent from Qatar, providing a platform for designers, artists and innovators shaping a more sustainable future.

At the heart of the experience is a pioneering Sustainability Exhibition, showcasing leading brands from Doha Festival City alongside Qatar-based initiatives in collaboration with Scale7 and M7. The exhibition also features a pre-loved pop-up concept from PrePorter Qatar and editorial imagery curated by Harper’s Bazaar Qatar, highlighting how sustainability is being redefined across industries.

This year, for the first time, Emerging Voices will also incorporate artworks from leading artists courtesy of Intajat ― a pioneering new cultural platform and online shop founded by Sheikh Khalifa Al Thani and dedicated to championing Qatari and Qatar-based artists through curated exhibitions, accessible artwork formats, and community-driven collaborations. Featured artists include Nasser Al Kubaisi, Yuliya Drazdovich, Sheetal Dandekar, Lina Al Ali and Amira Al-Namla.

Emerging Voices will also welcome the return of Scale7, Qatar’s first fashion and design business incubator, and M7, Qatar's epicentre for innovation & entrepreneurship in design, fashion and tech. Sustainable Futures will showcase will feature the work of M7’s Mhefhef, Gigeez; and Scale7’s Tagreed Omer, LUMI, and Hindami alongside Qatar-based brands Zero Waste Abaya, SewnThreads, Vandella, SR by Sonali Raman, and Gills Manjulakshmi.

Commenting on the initiative, Mohamed El-Sharkawy, Associate Director – Malls Leasing, Doha Festival City, said: “Sustainable Futures reflects how Doha Festival City continues to evolve as a destination that brings together coveted trends with meaningful purpose. By creating a platform that connects global brands, local talent and our community, we are proud to spotlight how sustainability is shaping the future of fashion, beauty and lifestyle in Qatar, while offering experiences that are both inspiring and accessible to the wider community.”

Bianca Brigitte Bonomi, Director of Harper’s Bazaar Qatar, added: “Sustainability today is a mindset shaping the way we create, consume and express ourselves. Through Sustainable Futures, we are bringing together voices from across disciplines to inspire new ways of thinking about design, beauty and fashion, while engaging audiences in a conversation that feels both relevant and empowering.”

The programme opens with a panel discussion titled “Sustainable Futures: A New Era”, moderated by Bianca Brigitte Bonomi, Director of Harper’s Bazaar Qatar, and featuring Maha Al Sulaiti, Director of M7; Shaikha Al Sulaiti, Advisory Board Member at Doha Design District, Senior Concept Manager at Msheireb Properties, and interior designer; and Federica Cellini, an award-winning director and documentary filmmaker.

Across the two days, visitors can experience a M·A·C beauty masterclass, a Guerlain beauty breakfast, a Jovoy fragrance masterclass, a masterclass by Fenty Beauty and a Lush sustainable beauty workshop, alongside an Alo Yoga wellness session focused on holistic living, and a Charlotte Tilbury masterclass spotlighting refillable beauty innovations, offering visitors practical insights into conscious consumption and lifestyle.

Through Sustainable Futures, Doha Festival City continues to strengthen its role as a forward-thinking hub where sustainability, creativity and community converge, inviting visitors to discover a new era of conscious living through immersive and engaging experiences.

For media enquiries, please contact: Beatrice Zemelyte, Weber Shandwick: bzemelyte@webershandwick.com

About Doha Festival City

Doha Festival City is Doha’s destination for style expression and coveted trends, encompasses over 500 stores within its 246,200 sqm area, featuring renowned brands like Debenhams, Harvey Nichols Doha, Boss, Polo Ralph Lauren, Charlotte Tilbury, Chopard, Al Fardan Jewellery, Marli, Mikimoto, IKEA, ACE, Centrepoint, and Marks & Spencer. Doha Festival City offers an exclusive selection of first-to-market signature brands in fashion, beauty, automotive and EV smart mobility, including Alo Yoga, Gold Apple, Creed, Hermès Perfume and Beauty, as well as the Tesla showroom and Audi City — all of which are unique to Qatar’s retail landscape.

The mall offers over 100 dining choices, including popular eateries such as Raising Cane’s, Mado, Nando’s, Cheesecake Factory, PF Chang’s. It also offers local favorites like Monoprix, Jamie’s Italian, and the iconic Ladurée, alongside traditional restaurants like Yasmine Palace and Abajour. Varied food courts at both ends cater to quick dining needs.

For entertainment, Doha Festival City offers a diverse range of world-class attractions. Angry Birds World, the world’s first park of its kind, provides family fun inspired by the popular game and movie. VIRTUOCiTY™, the region’s first dedicated gaming hub, offers an immersive digital experience with racing simulators, escape rooms, and an eSports arena. In 2025, these attractions were recognised at the prestigious Global RLI Awards, with VIRTUOCiTY™ awarded 'Most Immersive Attraction & Experience' and Angry Birds World highly commended for 'Most Innovative Retail & Entertainment Concept.' The mall also features Snow Dunes™, Qatar's first indoor snow park, features a castle inspired by Qatari architecture and uses advanced technology to create a wintry wonderland at -4 degrees Celsius. Additionally, Doha Festival City houses Qatar's first VOX 4DX cinema complex, featuring 18 screens and providing an exceptional movie-going experience.

Additionally, in collaboration with Qatar Islamic Bank and Mastercard, Doha Festival City launched an exclusive Gift Card, revolutionizing the shopping experience with a seamless, cashless payment option available in over 500 stores. Available for purchase at the mall’s customer service desks, this innovative card simplifies transactions and offers access to a host of exclusive offers and promotions. Gift Card holders can enjoy special deals across a diverse range of retail, F&B, and entertainment outlets, making it the perfect choice for those seeking the ideal gift or wishing to shop cost-effectively.

The mall has been honoured as the 2023 Qatar Tourism winner for 'Outstanding Service Excellence - Shopping Mall' and 'Outstanding Smart Solutions - Innovative Solutions in Sustainability,' showcasing its commitment to sustainability and service excellence. This recognition is accompanied by the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Award from Tripadvisor and accolades from KAHRAMAA and the Al Daayen Municipality.

Doha Festival City is a sought-after destination for residents, investors, and stakeholders, delivering an exceptional experience in shopping, dining, and entertainment, reinforcing its status as a go-to mall in the country and region.

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