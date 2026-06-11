As ongoing volatility and regional tensions continue to disrupt global markets, the HSBC GCC Exchanges Conference in London this week brought together more than 300 institutional investors, over 100 Middle East corporates and all seven stock exchanges from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), in more than 3,000 meetings, marking the largest convening in its five-year history.

Opened by Georges Elhedery, Group CEO, HSBC Group PLC, discussions centred on the resilience, agility and adaptability of the GCC’s economies, and the sectoral and asset diversification opportunities open to global investors seeking long-term exposure to the region.

The conference also welcomed Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, CEO, Bahrain Bourse, who participated in the conference programme.

Joseph Ghorayeb, Chief Executive Officer and Head of Banking, Bahrain, HSBC Bank Middle East Limited, said: “While investors continue to navigate an increasingly complex geopolitical and market environment, Bahrain’s sophisticated financial ecosystem, strong regulatory framework and commitment to capital market development provide a long-term roadmap. The Bahrain Bourse’s ‘Elevate’ strategy marks an important step in enhancing market liquidity, broadening investment opportunities and deepening engagement with global investors. By focusing on expanding the IPO pipeline introducing new investment products and digital market infrastructure, the strategy creates a strong foundation for sustainable growth and greater market participation.”

Conversations at the conference reflected how businesses and policymakers are responding at pace to build greater flexibility into supply chains, funding structures and market access, including a focus on technology and digital infrastructure.

Speaking at the conference, Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, CEO, Bahrain Bourse, said: “The HSBC GCC Exchanges Conference provides an important platform to engage directly with leading international investors and showcase the evolving strengths of Bahrain’s capital market. As global investors increasingly seek transparent and growth-oriented markets, Bahrain offers a compelling investment proposition supported by a robust regulatory framework, a diversified economy, and a strong development pipeline. Through our participation, we aim to further enhance market visibility, strengthen investor confidence, and advance the continued growth of Bahrain’s capital market ecosystem.”

HSBC has been a committed partner to Bahrain for more than 80 years, supporting the kingdom’s economic development, enabling business growth and helping build a more sustainable and future ready economy. As the largest custodian bank in Bahrain, and with deep connectivity to Bahrain’s financial ecosystem and market infrastructure, HSBC helps connect local issuers and investors with international capital markets.

About HSBC in the MENAT region

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organisation in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT), with a presence in nine countries across the region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31% shareholder of Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), and a 51% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom. Across MENAT, HSBC had assets of USD83bn as at 31 December 2025.

www.hsbc.ae

For more information please contact:

May Mohsen

maymohsen@hsbc.com

Mai Salem

Maisalem@hsbc.com