Cairo, Egypt - Nutshell Group has strengthened THE GLOBAL CONNECT, its flagship global thought leadership and economic cooperation platform, through a new strategic partnership with M&P Group. The announcement was made at the MOSAIC FORUM in Cairo, where global and regional leaders gathered to discuss investment, policy, public affairs, and regional collaboration.

With M&P Group joining the initiative, THE GLOBAL CONNECT is further positioned to expand its international network, deepen cross-border engagement, and broaden its footprint across the Middle East, Africa, and other emerging regions.

The collaboration also builds on VEON’s “Invest in Pakistan” initiative, aimed at positioning Pakistan as a compelling destination for digital investment and long-term growth.

The strengthened partnership will focus on building investment linkages across high-potential markets, advancing cooperation in digital, energy, technology, and infrastructure sectors, enhancing cross-border policy dialogue to support economic diplomacy, and facilitating leadership exchanges and delegations across the Middle East, Africa, and beyond.

“M&P Group is pleased to strengthen THE GLOBAL CONNECT by joining this important initiative,” said Mustafa Moharram, Chairman, M&P Group. “Together, we aim to unlock new opportunities for investors, entrepreneurs, and policymakers across multiple regions.”

The first edition of THE GLOBAL CONNECT will be held in Islamabad later this year, bringing together leaders from over 30 countries to focus on emerging markets, cross-border collaboration, and sustainable growth strategies. This will be followed by global gatherings in Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, New York, London, Hong Kong, Istanbul, and Cairo.