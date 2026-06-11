As ongoing volatility and regional tensions continue to disrupt global markets, the HSBC GCC Exchanges Conference in London this week brought together more than 300 institutional investors, over 100 Middle East corporates and all seven stock exchanges from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), in more than 3,000 meetings, marking the largest convening in its five-year history.

Opened by Georges Elhedery, Group CEO, HSBC Group PLC, discussions centred on the resilience, agility and adaptability of the GCC’s economies, and the sectoral and asset diversification opportunities open to global investors seeking long-term exposure to the region.

Ahmed Almurad, Chief Executive Officer, Kuwait, HSBC Bank Middle East Limited, said: “Kuwait’s underlying fundamentals, low debt, substantial sovereign resources and clear focus on strategic infrastructure projects provide confidence in the long-term outlook. Many of these investments are being delivered through the PPP framework, creating opportunities for both public and private capital. The regions’ swift and measured response underscores its resilience, while initiatives such as Boursa Kuwait’s listing of ETFs and fixed-income instruments such as bonds and sukuks will help deepen capital markets and support future growth."

Speaking at the conference, Noura Al Abdulkareem, Head of Markets Sector, Boursa Kuwait, said: “Our participation in investment conferences, corporate days and roadshows reflects Boursa Kuwait’s commitment to its pivotal role in showcasing the market’s attractiveness on the global investment map.”

She added, “These events serve as a strategic platform to highlight the competitive strengths of the Kuwaiti capital market and reinforce its position as a regional financial center distinguished by transparency and efficiency. They also provide an important opportunity to exchange expertise and adopt global best practices, strengthening investor confidence and supporting our aspirations to develop a sustainable market that keeps pace with global economic transformations.”

Al-Abdulkareem added that Boursa Kuwait’s participation in the HSBC GCC Exchanges Conference comes at an important stage, as GCC capital markets continue to attract growing interest from international investors, driven by the resilience of the region’s economies and the expansion of investment opportunities.

The exchange continues to support listed companies in building direct and effective dialogue with global investment institutions, enhancing transparency, supporting institutional investment flows and reinforcing the Kuwaiti capital market’s position as a promising investment destination in the region.

Conversations at the conference reflected how businesses and policymakers are responding at pace to build greater flexibility into supply chains, funding structures and market access, including a focus on technology and digital infrastructure.

HSBC has been a longstanding partner to Kuwait’s economic development and the evolution of its financial markets. Most recently, HSBC supported the State of Kuwait’s return to the international debt capital markets after eight years through its sovereign Bond issuance, helping connect the Government with a broad global investor base and reinforcing Kuwait’s access to international funding markets.

As the number 1 custodian of international investment flows in Kuwait, and with deep connectivity to Kuwait’s financial ecosystem and market infrastructure, HSBC helps connect local issuers and investors with international capital markets.

About HSBC in the MENAT region

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organisation in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT), with a presence in nine countries across the region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31% shareholder of Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), and a 51% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom. Across MENAT, HSBC had assets of USD83bn as at 31 December 2025.

www.hsbc.ae

For more information please contact:

May Mohsen

maymohsen@hsbc.com

Mai Salem

maisalem@hsbc.com