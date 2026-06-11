Dubai, UAE – Samsung Gulf Electronics hosted an exclusive gathering at Kanvas in Dubai, bringing together over 50 journalists, social media creators, and strategic partners for a forward-looking conversation on the future of social content creation and consumption in the AI era.

The event centered on a defining shift in how people create and engage with content: AI is no longer a tool that requires expertise, it is becoming as intuitive as picking up a phone. The UAE's position as the world's number one country for AI adoption, with 70.1% of the working-age population actively using AI tools as of Q1 2026 according to the Microsoft AI Diffusion Report, makes this conversation particularly resonant in the region. As mobile-first creation becomes the norm and social media evolves from a broadcast platform into a full creative ecosystem, the conversation around what mobile phones need to deliver has never been more urgent.

The event's centrepiece was a panel discussion titled "Optimizing Social Content in the AI Era: The Galaxy Formula". The discussion brought together Fadi Abu Shamat, Vice President and Head of the Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics; Samer Johnny Jamal, Strategic Partner Manager for Global Partnerships at Meta, who leads strategic collaborations with the region's top creators; and Rawaa Al Jallad, a renowned content creator known for making complex innovation accessible and inspiring to her community.

The panel explored three themes at the heart of the current content moment. On AI and creation, the conversation challenged the assumption that AI is replacing human creativity; the consensus was the opposite. AI is removing the barriers that stand between an idea and its execution, enabling anyone with a smartphone to create content that previously required professional equipment, technical know-how, and hours of editing. For platforms and creators alike, the opportunity lies in tools that feel natural rather than learned, and in devices built around how people actually create: spontaneously and on the move.

The discussion also confronted a question that divides the industry: does camera hardware still matter in the age of AI? The panel's answer was an emphatic yes. AI can enhance an image, but it cannot replace the quality of what the sensor captures in the first place. With night content. from concerts and rooftop gatherings to late-night travel moments, emerging as one of the fastest-growing categories across social platforms, the demand for mobile cameras that perform in real-world, imperfect conditions has never been higher.

Privacy rounded out the conversation as a third pillar of the modern mobile experience. As social media consumption increasingly happens in shared, public spaces, the panel explored how privacy can no longer be something users toggle in a settings menu. It needs to be embedded into the device itself. Samsung's dual approach, combining software-level protection through Knox Matrix with the Galaxy S26 Ultra's world-first built-in Privacy Display, was presented as a holistic response to a need that is only growing.

Fadi Abu Shamat, Vice President and Head of the Mobile eXperience Division, Samsung Gulf Electronics said: “Social media has evolved from a platform for sharing moments into a powerful ecosystem for communication and creativity. As AI becomes an integral part of everyday life, Samsung remains focused on empowering users with intelligent tools that enhance creativity while keeping people in control of their experiences. We are helping users create and engage more intuitively than ever before, while continuing to prioritize privacy and meaningful human expression."

Rawaa Al Jallad, Content Creator, also added: “As a content creator, you are never just one thing. You are the creative director, the scriptwriter, the videographer, the editor, and the strategist, all at once. AI is helping creators remove barriers and create faster, but the ideas and stories that move people will always come from us. The future of content creation isn't about replacing creativity; it's about empowering it."

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.