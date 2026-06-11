Dubai, UAE – RecFaces, a global developer of enterprise-grade facial biometric software, will host an exclusive online expert panel, "Fueled by Face: Smart Biometrics for MENA Oil & Gas", on June 30 at 3:00 PM (GMT+4). Organized in partnership with Milestone Systems, the event will bring together regional technology experts to explore how facial biometrics is helping Oil & Gas operators strengthen security, improve workforce management, and accelerate digital transformation across critical infrastructure environments.

Oil & Gas facilities throughout the Middle East and North Africa operate under some of the world's most demanding security requirements. Refineries, production sites, pipelines, compressor stations, and corporate campuses must manage thousands of employees, contractors, and visitors, many of whom require temporary or rotating access to sensitive areas. At the same time, operators face growing regulatory, health and safety, and operational pressures that require accurate, real-time visibility into who is on site, where they are located, and whether they are authorized to be there.

The panel discussion will examine the security and workforce management challenges facing MENA Oil & Gas organizations and demonstrate how facial biometric technologies can address them. Attendees will gain practical insights into real-world use cases, including perimeter and restricted zone access control, contractor attendance verification, watchlist management, incident investigations, and emergency mustering. During the session, the experts will also provide a live walkthrough of the integration between RecFaces' biometric solutions and Milestone Systems' XProtect video management platform, demonstrating how organizations can enhance security operations through a unified technology ecosystem.

The event will feature presentations and discussions from Eugenia Marina, Business Development Director for the MENA region at RecFaces; Mohammed Bajarsh, Vice President of Products at RecFaces; and representatives from Milestone Systems, the global leader in video management software.

"The Oil & Gas sector presents a unique combination of security, compliance, and operational challenges that traditional identification technologies struggle to address," said Eugenia Marina, Business Development Director for MENA at RecFaces. "Across the region, operators are looking for solutions that not only strengthen physical security but also provide verifiable, real-time workforce visibility. This panel is designed to share practical knowledge from projects and market conversations happening across MENA today, helping security leaders and system integrators understand where facial biometrics delivers measurable business value."

The discussion will also address how regional modernization initiatives, including Saudi Vision 2030, UAE Vision 2031, and other national digital transformation programs, are accelerating the adoption of intelligent security technologies throughout the energy sector.

"Many organizations still rely on fragmented processes that make it difficult to verify identity, investigate incidents efficiently, or maintain accurate workforce records across multiple locations," said Mohammed Bajarsh, Vice President of Products at RecFaces. "What we're seeing now is a shift toward unified biometric ecosystems where access control, video surveillance, attendance management, and incident response operate as a single network. During the session, we'll demonstrate how this approach can improve both security outcomes and operational efficiency from day one."

Registration for the online panel discussion is now open. Security professionals, Oil & Gas operators, system integrators, and distributors interested in attending can reserve their place by registering in advance through the event page: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/6817460283376/WN_tgMUGiO3Ts2TiKMm_SfzWA