Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy has announced the winners of eight licenses for filling, storage, and distribution of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).



UNIGAZ Arabia Company was awarded three licenses for LPG filling and storage facilities in Riyadh, Hail and Al-Ahsa, in addition to a license for wholesale LPG distribution across the Kingdom, the ministry said in a statement



A consortium comprising NGC Energy Saudi and Zamil Group Holding Company was awarded two licenses for LPG filling and storage facilities in Jeddah and Jazan, as well as a license for wholesale LPG distribution across the Kingdom.



Best Gas Carrier Company (Tazweed) was awarded a license for wholesale LPG distribution across the Kingdom.



The licensing forms part of the ministry’s efforts to expand LPG infrastructure across the Kingdom and promote competition in the LPG sector.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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