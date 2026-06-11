The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) has opened the envelopes for 40 tenders including five major tenders covering vital services in drilling, production pipelines, operational and environmental services, as well as a contract for the supply of specialised medical equipment, local Arabic language newspaper AlRai reported on Thursday.

The first major tender, for the supply of deep drilling pipes, witnessed intense competition among six companies across nine supply groups. The companies that submitted bids were: Ahmed Al-Fahad General Trading and Contracting, Distribution Systems General Trading, Gulf International General Trading and Contracting, Khuff General Trading and Contracting, Kuwait Hydraulics for Maintenance and Repair of Pumps and Fluid Equipment, and Satco Energy General Trading and Contracting.

Offers for Group 1A ranged between 35.9 million Kuwaiti dinars ($117.3 million) and KWD 42.4 million ($138.4 million), while bids for Group 1B ranged from KWD 23.9 million ($78.1 million) to KWD 28.3 million ($92.4 million). Mid-sized packages, including Groups 2A and 2B, attracted bids ranging from KWD 17.7 million ($57.8 million) to KWD 39 million ($127.3 million). Smaller packages, covering Groups 3 to 9, received bids ranging from tens of thousands of dinars to several million dinars

In the second tender, for sand control in western Kuwait, six companies submitted bids. The lowest bid came from Al-Dali International General Trading and Contracting at KWD1.09 million , followed by Al-Jazeera Industrial Projects General Trading and Contracting at KWD 1.56 million.

The remaining bids ranged between KWD 2 and 3 million. These bids were referred to the Higher Procurement Committee for review.

For the third tender for the supply of advanced production casings and pipes, five companies competed across 15 groups. These included Ahmed Al-Fahad General Trading and Contracting, Al-Julaiah Trading and Contracting, Burgan One Trading Establishment, Dan General Trading and Contracting, and Deema Trading.

The lowest bids in some groups reached around KWD 424,511, while bids in other groups exceeded KWD 4.3 million.

The tenders also included water separation facility operation services, for which six international and regional companies submitted bids.

The bids ranged from KWD 2.24 million for Schlumberger to KWD 5.9 million for some of the other bids, including Imkan International General Trading and Contracting, Hilong Marine Engineering (Hong Kong), Agile Petroleum Integrated Environmental Services, and Al Mansoori Production Services.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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