Doha - The The Institution of Engineers (India) Qatar Chapter organised an insightful webinar titled “AI Transforming IoT Eco System” on April 11 bringing together engineering professionals to explore the growing convergence of Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things.

Delivering the presidential address, Abdul Sathar highlighted how the fusion of AI and IoT is creating intelligent, adaptive systems that are reshaping industries and everyday life.

Chief Guest Manish Mahendra Kothari emphasised that AI is enabling IoT systems to evolve from simple data collection to real-time decision-making and predictive capabilities. He also announced a proposed AI Awareness Programme for engineers across 15 disciplines in Qatar and the GCC.

Guest of Honour Khalid Fakhroo appreciated the chapter’s initiatives and acknowledged the long-standing India–Qatar relations. The keynote address by Chandrasekhara SN focused on AIoT as a driver of innovation, efficiency, and sustainability in the digital era.

The session began with opening remarks by Secretary Abdul Zameer Saab and concluded with closing remarks by Treasurer Ashik. IEI Qatar Chapter reaffirmed its commitment to organizing such knowledge-driven initiatives, continuing its 36-year legacy of supporting the engineering community in Qatar through technical seminars, workshops, and professionaldevelopment platforms.

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