Orange Jordan sponsored a panel discussion organized by the Jordan Strategy Forum, which hosted Brigadier General Hatem Al-Zoubi, Vice Chairman of the National Center for Security and Crisis Management, titled “The National Center for Security and Crisis Management: Prospects for Cooperation with the Private Sector to Enhance the Resilience and Robustness of the National Economy”.

The session highlighted the importance of national readiness as a strategic priority for effective risk management, aiming to institutionalize cooperation mechanisms with the private sector to support the national economy, bolster institutional resilience in times of crisis, advance business and investment continuity frameworks, mitigate the impact of crises, and strengthen companies’ ability to respond to global developments.

Orange Jordan affirmed that this sponsorship reflects its role as a trusted digital partner in the Kingdom and its commitment to empowering individuals, organizations, and communities in their everyday digital life. It also remains committed to strengthening national collaboration and providing advanced smart solutions to ensure business security. Moreover, Orange Jordan continues to support initiatives that create a positive impact on economic stability, delivering innovative digital solutions that play a vital role in enhancing institutional readiness and mitigating potential economic and social repercussions across the Kingdom.

Discussion explored areas of partnership between the center and the private sector, including optimizing communication channels, facilitating information exchange, developing joint plans, and fortifying operational security through advanced technical and procedural solutions, as well as adopting approaches that boost the overall preparedness and economic resilience.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with around 1,600 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout the Kingdom, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions, including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions, serving more than 5 million customers in Jordan, guided by the company’s values of Caring, Responsible and Bold.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. The company operates in line with the Group’s strategy, “Trust the Future”, and prioritizes community service. In this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy centered on four pillars, including Digital Education, Digital Inclusion, Entrepreneurship, and Climate and Environment.

As a trusted partner, Orange gives everyone the keys to a responsible digital world, which reflects the company’s purpose. Its main driver is its vision to be the true responsible digital leader in Jordan, while continuing its mission of offering the best network and innovative digital solutions, with an unmatched customer experience by empowered Orange teams.

Digital solutions offered by Orange Jordan are comprehensive, serving, in addition to individual customers, businesses and companies through a range of enterprise and corporate sector solutions under its sub-brand, (Orange Business).

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange Group

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with 40.3 billion euros in revenues in 2024 and 124,100 employees worldwide by 30th September 2025, including 68,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 310 million customers worldwide as of 30th September 2025, including 270 million mobile customers and 23 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information, please visit: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.