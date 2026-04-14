Pnet, South Africa’s leading online recruitment platform, has released the Pnet Job Market Trends Report for March, including an analysis of how artificial intelligence (AI) skills are evolving in South Africa. Based on data sourced from the company’s online recruitment platforms, the report shows that AI exposure among South African professionals has shifted from niche to mainstream.

Pnet’s data shows the notable increase in AI-related skills that emerged between 2016 and 2019 was driven largely by technical roles such as Developers and Data Specialists. However, even then there was 98% alignment in the growth of non-tech talent with AI competencies and growth in AI Developers and Engineers - suggesting many professionals were already familiarising themselves with AI applications

From 2023, when ChatGPT brought generative AI into the mainstream, AI adoption rapidly expanded into a much wider range of jobs. This marked an inflection point at which jobseekers with AI competencies started to grow far faster than the number of Engineers and Developers that focus on building AI systems and applications.

“Some professionals were using the precursors of today’s AI solutions as far back as 2010. For example, Bookkeepers were using the Dext AI-powered financial automation system, but they were the exceptions rather than the rule,” says Anja Bates, head of data at Pnet. “Today, AI tools are being used across a far wider range of professions to improve productivity, decision-making and efficiency.”

This reflects a shift in the workplace where AI is no longer confined to technical roles and is becoming embedded into everyday workflows. Largely thanks to maturing GenAI tools, AI is becoming increasingly accessible, enabling professionals across industries to integrate automation and intelligence into their daily work without requiring advanced technical expertise.

AI literacy over time

While early forms of AI have existed for decades, the rapid rise of generative AI since 2023 has accelerated adoption across industries, making AI literacy an increasingly valuable skill in today’s job market. Data from registered users and job postings on the company’s platforms indicates that demand and supply for AI-related skills is strongest in the following sectors:



- Information Technology: Developers, Engineers and Data Specialists are not only building AI systems, but also using AI tools to streamline coding, testing and deployment processes.



- Business & Management: From operational decision-making to strategic planning, leaders are increasingly using AI tools to analyse data, improve performance and make faster, better decisions.



- Education & Training: Universities, training providers and public-private partnerships are introducing AI-focused programmes to equip students and professionals with future-ready digital skills.



- Admin, Office & Support: Administrative Professionals are adopting AI tools to automate routine tasks, manage workflows and enhance productivity.



- vFinance: Finance Professionals have been early adopters of AI-powered tools, particularly in areas such as bookkeeping, reporting and data processing.



- Design, Media & Arts: Designers and Content Creators are using generative AI tools to accelerate production, enhance creativity and streamline editing processes.



- Architecture & Engineering: AI is used to optimise design, improve project planning and address complex challenges such as sustainability, energy efficiency and infrastructure management.



- Marketing: Marketing Professionals are embracing AI to gain deeper customer insights, automate campaigns and enhance content creation.



- Manufacturing & Assembly: Key applications include predictive maintenance, quality control and process optimisation.



- Sales: Sales teams turn to AI to enhance lead generation, personalise outreach and improve customer engagement.

Top AI skills and tools in South Africa

It is important to distinguish between AI development skills (used to build AI systems) and AI application skills (used to apply AI tools in everyday roles). When it comes to AI development skills, the market is seeking IT Professionals with competencies in machine learning, natural language processing, AI tool development and chatbot development. In other roles, there is demand for people with skills in using AI tools and platforms like ChatGPT, Dext and Zapier.

What this means for employers and jobseekers

“Pnet’s data shows a clear shift from specialised AI expertise to widespread, cross-functional adoption. As AI tools become more accessible, professionals who build AI-related skills will be better positioned to remain competitive in an evolving job market,” says Bates. “For jobseekers, developing even a basic level of AI literacy can significantly enhance employability. For employers, attracting and retaining talent with AI capabilities will be key to driving innovation and productivity.”



Source: The AI shift: Mapping South Africa’s growing AI skills economy

Anja Bates All rights reserved. © 2026. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).