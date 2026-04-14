Germany has agreed to ‌give South Africa a new 200 million euro ($234 million) ​concessional climate loan, and the two countries will deepen cooperation ​in other areas ​like critical minerals, South Africa's foreign minister said on Monday.

The loan will support investment ⁠in South Africa's power grid and renewable energy capacity, Minister Ronald Lamola said after talks with German counterpart Johann Wadephul in Berlin.

He said ​German ‌and European ⁠Union funding ⁠for green hydrogen and battery value chain cooperation had also ​been extended by more than ‌270 million euros.

Lamola thanked Wadephul ⁠for German support despite South Africa's strained relationship with the United States during President Donald Trump's second term in office.

Trump has excluded South Africa from meetings of the Group of 20 nations this year and criticised its foreign policy and domestic race laws. He ‌boycotted a G20 summit in Johannesburg in November.

Lamola ⁠said: "We feel we are part ​of it (the G20) because of the support that we have received from Germany and from ​other G20 ‌members."

($1 = 0.8547 euros)