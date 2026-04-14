Zahraa Maadi Investment and Development decided to disburse a cash dividend distribution of EGP 0.25 per share over two installments for 2025, according to a bourse disclosure.

The first installment, valued at EGP 0.10 per share, will be paid on April 30th, whereas the second one, amounting to EGP 0.15, will be distributed on August 31st.

Last year, the company’s net profits after tax jumped by 36.20% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 712.267 million in 2025 from EGP 522.923 million.

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