Sectoral performance presented a mixed outlook. The Consumer Goods sector led the gainers with a 1.93 per cent rise, followed by Insurance at 1.04 per cent and Banking at 0.11 per cent. However, mild losses in the Oil and Gas sector (0.10 per cent) and the Industrial Goods sector (0.02 per cent) tempered the overall market performance, while the Commodity sector closed flat.

Trading activity reflected mixed dynamics. While turnover increased by 3.15 per cent to N32.45 billion and the number of deals surged by 25.25 per cent to 60,793 transactions, trading volume declined by 14.33 per cent to 470.01 million shares.

Looking ahead, analysts expect the market to maintain its bullish momentum into Tuesday’s session, supported by sustained investor optimism and the anticipated boost from the FTSE Russell Series relisting announcement.