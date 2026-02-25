Sharjah: Expo Centre Sharjah is set to host the 43rd edition of “Ramadan Nights 2026” exhibition from 6 to 22 March, promising a curated blend of cultural and shopping experiences, as part of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the exhibition will feature more than 210 exhibitors from major retailers and distributors and over 700 leading local and international brands. It is designed to provide Sharjah’s residents and visitors with a comprehensive platform that combines shopping opportunities with the spiritual ambience of the holy month of Ramadan and festivities of Eid Al-Fitr.

Spanning over 18,000 square metres, the "Ramadan Nights" exhibition will offer substantial promotions and exclusive discounts of more than 75 percent on a diverse range of products, with a layout that follows the latest international standards in consumer exhibition design.

This year’s edition is expected to draw more than 150,000 visitors, providing a wide product portfolio, including apparel, cosmetics, household electronics, luxury home furnishings, food items, and sports equipment, addressing diverse consumer demands.

Beyond shopping experience, the exhibition will feature a variety of raffles, competitions, and prize draws to be held throughout the exhibition period.

It will also showcase a significantly broadened product offering, supported by newly introduced pavilions dedicated to start-ups and young entrepreneurs. These participants will present innovative solutions alongside leading global brands, in line with Sharjah’s strategic agenda to foster entrepreneurship and diversify economic growth drivers.

H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, stated that the Ramadan Nights exhibition is a key economic driver for the emirate during the holy month.

He explained that the exhibition stimulates the retail sector and domestic tourism while functioning as a strategic marketplace for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and productive families. The event enables these entities to reach a large and diverse customer base drawn by offerings from leading global brands.

A key highlight of Ramadan Nights 2026 is the “Heritage Village” which offers a curated programme showcasing authentic Emirati Ramadan customs through folk performances, cultural contests, and heritage-themed panel discussions.

Dedicated exhibition areas enable productive families and home-based producers to market their handmade products and handicrafts spanning traditional attire, incense, Arabian fragrances, palm-frond crafts, dates, and Arabic coffee. The initiative enhances visitor engagement while supporting small and medium enterprises and preserving cultural assets.

Visitors can also relish in a culinary experience at the “Iftar Corner” that serves a wide selection of delectable local, regional, and international cuisines, including signature oriental desserts and traditional dishes from across the Arab and Islamic world. The experience is designed to foster social connection within an authentic Ramadan ambience.

Meanwhile, the “Children’s Corner” features a larger space and play areas this year, with a broader range of fun games and creative educational programmes aimed at developing children’s skills through engaging and family-friendly entertainment activities.

The exhibition is open daily from 5:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. During the days of Eid Al-Fitr, it will operate from 3:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight.

