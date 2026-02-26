Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) hosted a Ramadan gathering for journalists, media representatives, writers, and content creators, honouring the UAE’s values of collaboration, community, and excellence.

Held at the Emirates Palace, the event reaffirmed ADFD’s commitment to fostering strategic partnerships and meaningful engagement with key stakeholders, while recognising the critical role of media professionals in representing the voice of society and projecting the UAE’s global image. It also highlighted the media’s essential function in delivering authentic messages that showcase the nation’s leadership and development initiatives across diverse sectors.

In his address, His Excellency Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADFD, highlighted that the event serves as a platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange, and strengthening long-term relationships. He further emphasised the essential role of the media as a strategic partner in highlighting the UAE’s developmental efforts and reinforcing its regional and international leadership.

His Excellency noted that ADFD’s impact extends to over 100 countries worldwide, aligned with the launch of its 2030 Strategy. Key initiatives under this strategy include the Abu Dhabi Global Water Platform, with a total investment of $2 billion, and the Artificial Intelligence for Development in Africa initiative, valued at $1 billion. These initiatives demonstrate ADFD’s commitment to delivering innovative financing solutions that maximise developmental outcomes, promote sustainability, and foster effective partnerships.

Al Suwaidi also reaffirmed the Fund’s appreciation for journalists, writers, and content creators as influential partners in raising awareness while positioning the UAE as a dynamic enabler of sustainable development globally.

The gathering concluded with an awards ceremony recognising the contributions of media professionals and content creators, alongside interactive activities that fostered engagement and community spirit.

The event reinforced the enduring relationship between ADFD and its strategic partners, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to collaboration, innovation, and sustainable development.