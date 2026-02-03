Wynn Al Marjan Island today (February 2) reported strong construction progress across the integrated resort, marked by the advancement of Wynn Bridge, a major new piece of infrastructure that will provide a direct connection between the resort, surrounding planned beach districts, and the wider UAE road network ahead of the resort's Spring 2027 opening.

Measuring 548m in length, the bridge will connect Wynn Al Marjan Island, via the Wynn Boulevard, to the E311 and E611, creating a seamless link between Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Construction of the bridge is progressing on schedule for completion in late 2026, with piling works completed, nine of the ten bridge column pile caps are now in place, and overall bridge completion being at 48% to date, said the developer in a statement.

Alongside infrastructure works, construction across the resort continues to advance at pace. Following its topping out in December last year, the resort's signature tower has reached a height of 299m, with 100% of structural concrete completed through to the 71st floor roof, it stated.

Installation of the tower's structural steel roof crown has commenced, and the tower façade installation continues to advance, with 21,852 of 26,471 façade panels installed representing 83% completion to date.

Elevator and escalator installations are progressing across the property, and interior fit-out continues, it added.

Structural works have now been completed for all 1,530 guest accommodations, including rooms, suites, townhouses, and Marina Estates, representing 100% structural completion of the total inventory. Interior fit-out is underway across all accommodations, with mechanical, electrical, and finishing works progressing in sequence.

Across the resort's low-rise structures, combined concrete and structural steel works are 99% complete, representing 482,127 cubic meters of concrete and 15,162 tons of structural steel. During the past month, air-conditioning systems serving the podium low-zone offices were commissioned, enabling fine-finish installation works to proceed on schedule.

In parallel with construction, Wynn Al Marjan Island continues to advance key pre-opening initiatives.

Recent milestones include the announcement of Oasis: A Wynn Community, a purpose-built residential development located adjacent to Marjan Island and Wynn Boulevard.

Scheduled to open in Summer 2026, and located just a 15-minute drive away from Wynn Al Marjan Island, the 26-acre community will accommodate more than 7,000 colleagues (80% of the total colleagues) across 15 vertical residential communities, with a breadth of amenities rarely found in employer-provided housing, making Wynn Oasis among the most comprehensive colleague-living developments in the global hospitality sector.

Set across more than 60 hectares, Wynn Al Marjan Island will feature 1,217 resort rooms and 297 Enclave suites, plus two Royal Apartments, four Garden Townhomes, and 10 Marina Estates.

In addition to the F&B offering above, guests will discover 22 restaurants, lounges, and bars and a beach club, as well as the region's most opulent spa and beauty destination and a skylit shopping parterre with the world's most venerable international luxury brands, said the developer.

The resort will also feature Coral Court, a bespoke celebrations and events venue; The Showroom, a new theater experience; 12 pools; a 420-meter white-sand beach; and a deep-water marina designed to welcome superyachts from around the globe, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

