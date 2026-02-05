Dubai Municipality today (February 4) unveiled the ‘Blue and Green Spaces Roadmap 2030’ at the World Governments Summit as part of a comprehensive strategic vision to develop a balanced and integrated urban ecosystem in the presence of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, accompanied by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE.

The roadmap includes a portfolio of projects valued at more than AED4 billion ($1.1 billion), thus reinforcing the emirate’s position as a leading global sustainable city that harnesses nature to enhance human wellbeing.

The roadmap reflects Dubai Municipality’s approach to developing a cohesive system that transforms infrastructure corridors into key enablers of quality of life and sustainability, strengthening Dubai’s resilience, adaptability, and long-term growth through a model centred on people, families, and communities.

By 2030, the Blue and Green Spaces Roadmap will redefine residents’ everyday experience in Dubai by transforming nature into an active element of the city’s infrastructure and improving access to parks, sports facilities, coastlines, and beach destinations.

The roadmap targets the planting of approximately 1.5 million trees over five years, the implementation of more than 45 landscaping and beautification projects, and the addition of 120 new parks covering nearly 3 million sq m.

He later reviewed the 2030 Blue and Green Spaces Roadmap which embeds sustainability as a core operational system within urban planning and design, strengthening Dubai’s resilience, adaptability, and long-term growth. It promotes a balanced urban environment that integrates public facilities, parks, beaches, waterfronts, afforestation, agriculture, biodiversity conservation, and advanced recycling and treatment systems, supporting public health while delivering a more human-centric city, reported Wam.

The roadmap represents a significant step in Dubai’s approach to future city-making, strengthening its global leadership in quality of life, urban sustainability, and the development of human-centred governance models for future cities. It is designed to meet the evolving needs of residents, visitors, and tourists, while positioning nature as a core component of the city’s long-term growth and liveability.

It also includes 200 sports and recreational spaces seamlessly integrated into green networks, aligning with the Public Parks and Greenery Strategy and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, affirmed that Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a leading global city shaping the agenda and standards of urban sustainability.

"Dubai does not limit itself to implementing advanced blue and green space management concepts locally but actively shares its integrated model for designing and managing future cities with the world," he stated.

"Through this roadmap, Dubai Municipality is advancing a flexible, inclusive, and long-term urban model that positions beaches, parks, and public spaces as integrated infrastructure assets, making Dubai more vibrant, attractive, and liveable for all. Our goal is for Dubai to be a city built for people, growing in harmony with nature – a resilient and sustainable city that delivers the highest quality of life for current and future generations," he added.

The roadmap redefines beaches and waterfronts as active urban assets embedded within Dubai’s social, recreational, climatic, and ecological systems. More than 15 major development projects will revitalise coastlines and introduce three new beach destinations annually, promoting active lifestyles and enhancing public access to natural environments, said the Wam report.

Dubai Municipality will increase beach facilities, services, and amenities by 400%, expand public beach capacity by 150%, and extend the length of beachfront walking, jogging, and cycling tracks by 285%, in line with the emirate’s comprehensive public beach development master plan.

