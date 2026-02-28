Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Following its successful run in Al Ain Region and Al Dhafra Region, ‘Ramadan Festival’ launched in Abu Dhabi City, presenting a distinctive Ramadan experience that blends discovery with a welcoming community ambiance rooted in connection and togetherness.

Organised by Experience Abu Dhabi, the destination brand of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the festival welcomes families and friends daily from 8 PM to 2 AM until 8 March along the Abu Dhabi Corniche.

Promising captivating evenings that celebrate gathering, shared moments and cultural exchange, the event featuring a line-up of activities catering to all ages and interests. Tickets are available via Platinum list.

Ramadan Festival Key Features:

Ramadan neighbourhoods: Spaces are transformed into authentic Ramadan neighbourhoods adorned with traditional lanterns, alongside heritage-inspired “ Mubakhar ” walks and traditional “ Musaharati” appearances that enhance the ambiance and create memorable, immersive experiences.

Heritage performances: Poetry evenings, traditional Al-Ayyala and Al Harbiyah performances, Arabic calligraphy showcases, and children's storytelling sessions will offer artistic experiences reflecting the spirit of the Holy Month through an Emirati lens.

Ramadan market: Souq-inspired walkways will provide a unique shopping experience featuring a wide selection of Ramadan gifts and locally crafted products.

Authentic seasonal flavours: From Emirati and international culinary experiences and suhoor dishes to food trucks serving light bites and traditional Ramadan beverages, the festival will offer a diverse and delicious experience.

A world of family activities: Puppet theatre, stage performances and interactive games will engage younger visitors, while creative workshops and live shows provide a fun experience for all. Ramadan Festival offers an ideal setting for families and friends to gather in a warm and joyful environment.

Festival sponsor Aston Martin presents the Premium Lounge, a refined destination within the venue. Here, Aston Martin is showcasing one of its family-oriented vehicles, while Home Bakery has curated the food and beverage experience. The lounge also features a pop-up by The Giving Movement, alongside ELEMIS in partnership with Aston Martin, offering product samples and shopping vouchers to visitors.

Ramadan Festival Dates:

Abu Dhabi City

27 February – 8 March | Abu Dhabi Corniche

