EGA’s involvement in Make it in the Emirates reflects its commitment to strengthening the UAE’s industrial ecosystem

Abu Dhabi, UAE — Make it in the Emirates, the UAE’s flagship platform for driving industrial growth and transformation, has announced Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) as the Advanced Manufacturing, AI, and Industry 4.0 ​ Sector Partner for its 2026 edition, taking place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 4 to 7 May 2026.

Organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, and hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MOIAT), in association with the Ministry of Culture, Abu Dhabi Investment Office and ADNOC, Make it in the Emirates serves as a launchpad for industrial progress, connecting local manufacturers and emerging start-ups with international investors, policymakers and global buyers.

Make it in the Emirates plays a critical role in strengthening the UAE’s industrial ecosystem, promoting the adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies and advancing the national agenda for economic diversification.

As the UAE’s largest industrial company outside the oil and gas sector, EGA’s participation in Make it in the Emirates 2026 highlights its role in driving the country’s industrial growth and advancing its vision for sustainable manufacturing and economic diversification.

EGA’s legacy as a pioneer of industrial development in the UAE spans over five decades. From its beginnings as a single smelter in 1979 with a capacity of 135,000 tonnes, the company has grown into the world’s largest premium aluminium producer, with an annual output exceeding 2.75 million tonnes and operations spanning the entire aluminium value chain, from alumina refining to metal production and aluminium recycling.

EGA’s involvement in Make it in the Emirates reflects its commitment to accelerating the localisation of critical industries, strengthening domestic supply chains and identifying new UAE-based suppliers to reduce reliance on imports.

In 2025, the company spent over AED 9 billion on locally procured goods and services, representing 42% of its total expenditures, in line with its vision to drive sustainable industrial growth.

Make it in the Emirates has been a critical driver of growth and collaboration within the UAE’s metals and fabrication sector. During the event’s 2025 edition, EGA signed a joint development agreement with the Chinese firm, Sunstone, the world’s largest independent anode producer, to develop an anode manufacturing facility in Abu Dhabi, with construction set to begin in 2026, marking a significant milestone in the UAE’s strategy to localise industries and enhance local supply chain resilience.

About EGA

Since 1975, when it was founded as Dubai Aluminium by His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates Global Aluminium has been innovating aluminium to make modern life possible.

Today, EGA is the world’s biggest ‘premium aluminium’ producer and the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside the oil and gas industry.

EGA is equally owned by Mubadala Investment Company of Abu Dhabi and the Investment Corporation of Dubai. It is the largest company jointly owned by the two Emirates.

EGA is an integrated aluminium producer, with operations from alumina refining to the production of cast primary aluminium and recycling. EGA operates aluminium smelters in Jebel Ali and Al Taweelah in the United Arab Emirates, an alumina refinery in Al Taweelah, a speciality foundry in high-strength recycled aluminium in Germany, and a recycling plant in the United States.

EGA’s aluminium is the second largest made-in-the-UAE export after oil and gas. In 2025, EGA sold 2.84 million tonnes of cast metal. EGA is the only UAE producer and makes the UAE the fifth largest aluminium producing nation in the world.

EGA has more than 400 customers in over 50 countries. In 2025, value-added products accounted for 81 per cent of EGA’s cast metal sales.

EGA’s aluminium is primarily used in the construction, automotive, packaging, aerospace and electronics industries.

Around 10% of EGA’s aluminium production is sold in the UAE to around 20 downstream aluminium companies that make products with EGA’s aluminium. The growing broader aluminium sector in the UAE supports more than 56,000 jobs. EGA itself employs over 7,000 of these people, including more than 1,300 UAE Nationals.

EGA has focused on technology development for over 30 years. EGA has used its own technology for every smelter expansion since the 1990s and has retrofitted all its older production lines. In 2016, EGA became the first UAE industrial company to license its core industrial process technology internationally.

As a corporate citizen of the UAE, EGA aspires in all its operations to be measured amongst the world’s leading metals and mining companies in meeting its environmental and social responsibilities. In 2017, EGA became the first Middle East-headquartered company to join the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative, a global programme to foster greater sustainability and transparency in the aluminium industry. In 2019, EGA’s Al Taweelah site became the first in the Middle East to receive certification from ASI for its sustainability practices and performance. EGA’s Jebel Ali site was certified in 2021. Al Taweelah alumina refinery was certified later in 2023. EGA’s German speciality foundry was certified in 2023, before its acquisition by EGA.

In 2021, EGA began production of CelestiAL solar aluminium, produced with solar power from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park on the outskirts of Dubai. EGA is the first company in the world to make aluminium commercially using the power of the sun.

EGA was formed in 2014 through the merger of Dubai Aluminium and Emirates Aluminium.

EGA’s Jebel Ali aluminium smelter began production as DUBAL in 1979. At almost five square kilometres, this site is five times bigger than Dubai Mall.

EMAL started production in 2009, and its Al Taweelah aluminium smelter was the largest single-site aluminium smelter in the world when completed. EGA’s Al Taweelah site is five times bigger than Al Maryah Island at six square kilometres.

EGA began production at the Al Taweelah alumina refinery in April 2019. EGA’s alumina refinery is the first in the UAE and only the second in the Middle East. The project reduces the UAE’s dependence on imported alumina and supplies over 46 per cent of EGA’s needs.

