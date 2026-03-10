Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council has concluded the final stage of the Falcon Tank competition, marking the culmination of the Ra’idahprogramme organised by the Council in collaboration with Publicis Groupe Middle East. The initiative reflects the Council’s ongoing commitment to supporting and empowering women entrepreneurs and enhancing their readiness to enter the market with confidence and sustainability.

Commenting on the occasion, H.E. Asma Al Fahim, Chairwoman of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, said: “The conclusion of the Falcon Tank competition marks an important milestone within the Ra’idah programme, where we witness the outcome of a comprehensive journey designed to empower women entrepreneurs to develop their marketing capabilities and build practical, implementable strategies. We firmly believe that supporting women in entrepreneurship is a fundamental pillar in building a sustainable economy driven by innovation and competitiveness. Through such initiatives, we aim to provide an enabling environment that supports women entrepreneurs in growing and scaling their businesses with confidence and readiness.”

The final stage represented the outcome of a comprehensive training journey focused on strengthening the marketing capabilities of women entrepreneurs and equipping them with practical skills to translate ideas into clear, actionable marketing plans. As part of this journey, Zenith Middle East, part of Publicis Groupe Middle East, worked closely with participants to mentor them on building robust, commercially viable marketing strategies, supporting them in refining their positioning, channel approach, and media planning frameworks.

“Ra’idah reflects our commitment to investing in our expertise where it can have a real impact. Working with the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, we support female founders and small businesses with the strategic marketing capabilities needed to grow and expand. Behind each business is a founder with a clear vision, and Falcon Tank helps translate that vision into real commercial momentum”, said Bassel Kakish, CEO Publicis Groupe Middle East and Turkey.

Falcon Tank served as the programme’s applied platform, enabling participants to transform the knowledge gained throughout the Ra’idah journey into well-developed marketing strategies that demonstrated the growth of their projects and the maturity of their market vision.

The presentations were impressive and reflected on the quality and ambition of the businesses taking part in Falcon Tank. Marketing and media have become increasingly important as companies scale, and we were pleased to support the participants by sharing practical guidance in this area. We look forward to seeing how they apply this thinking as they continue to grow”, said Firas El Zein, CEO, Zenith Middle East.

During the closing stage, participants presented integrated marketing plans before a specialised judging panel, marking a key transition from learning to practical application. The presentations highlighted the development of strategic marketing thinking, enhanced market readiness, and the ability to convert ideas into executable strategies.

The competition concluded with the selection of the winners, reinforcing the core objective of the Ra’idah programme: enabling women entrepreneurs to move from capacity-building to practical implementation, supporting the growth of their businesses and strengthening their presence within the economic landscape.

The announcement of the winners marks the culmination of a rigorous and comprehensive evaluation process, based on a set of criteria focused on innovation, scalability, implementation readiness, and the anticipated impact of the projects on business sector growth. First place was awarded to Thatboardplace, founded by Amira Al Khayeli and Noura Al Shamsi, while The Noor Creative, founded by Noor Al Fahim, secured second place. Third place was jointly awarded to Swendy, founded by Hanadi Al Suwaidi, and DeineOfficial, founded by Fatima Al Yaqoubi.

It is worth noting that the support provided to the winning projects extends beyond direct financial funding. It includes an integrated package of specialised digital marketing services, encompassing the development and execution of comprehensive, tailor-made marketing strategies for each project, representing significant support from Publicis Groupe Middle East and its agency teams. This support aims to enable the projects to strengthen their digital presence, expand their customer base, and accelerate sustainable growth in competitive markets.

The Ra’idah programme and the Falcon Tank competition form part of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council’s broader efforts to strengthen the women’s entrepreneurship ecosystem by delivering specialised programmes focused on capacity building, skills development, and enhanced access to markets. These efforts contribute to economic diversification and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a supportive hub for entrepreneurship and innovation.

Publicis Groupe Middle East & Turkey (ME&T) is a regional leader in communication, media, marketing and digital business transformation. Through its world-class brands and the ability to architect, build and orchestrate end-to-end solutions, Publicis Groupe ME&T is uniquely positioned to help clients unlock growth in the platform world through the intersection of data, creativity, media and technology. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE but present across eight markets across the Middle East and North Africa, Publicis Groupe ME&T brings together 3,600 minds with expertise in data, technology, media, strategy, creativity and business transformation.

