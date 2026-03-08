Under the Patronage of Egypt’s Ministries of Electricity and Renewable Energy, and Environment

CAIRO – The 34th edition of Egypt Energy and the 5th edition of FIREX Egypt successfully concluded at the Egypt International Exhibition Center (EIEC). Held under the patronage of the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy and the Ministry of Environment, the co-located events solidified Egypt’s position as a regional hub for excellence in sustainable energy and industrial safety. The exhibitions successfully fostered extensive trade opportunities and tangible economic collaboration among key sector players.

In preparation for the 2026 edition, the 2025 shows recorded milestone figures reflecting growing confidence in the Egyptian market. The events attracted over 12,000 visits over three days, spanning an exhibition area of 20,000 SQM across two halls. The floor hosted 200 exhibiting companies from 25 countries, alongside three dedicated country pavilions. A major highlight of the event was the first-ever prominent official participation of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, marking a step that contributes to strengthening trade relations between Egypt and the United Arab Emirates and expanding bilateral cooperation in the energy and sustainable infrastructure sectors, while reinforcing the exhibitions’ role as an effective regional platform for supporting investment in the energy sector.

Commenting on this success, Mark Ring, Group Director - Energy Middle East and Africa at Informa Markets, stated: “Egypt Energy and FIREX Egypt 2025 reaffirmed Egypt’s pivotal role as a driving force for energy transition in the region. By connecting international expertise with local implementation needs and delivering practical solutions that directly support Egypt’s Vision 2030 and its clean energy goals. This was reflected in the satisfaction of 91% of participants with their experience, while 95% confirmed the event’s importance to their business, and 78% expressed their intention to return for the 2026 edition, The exhibitions continue to bring together the entire energy ecosystem under one roof, fostering strategic public-private partnerships that drive sustainable development across North Africa and the Middle East.

The exhibitions’ educational and technical program featured five specialized conferences, bringing together more than 120 international and regional speakers who delivered over 50 panel discussions and workshops, attended by more than 1,700 delegates, including executives, government officials, investors, and project developers. Discussions focused on renewable energy, grid modernization, digitalization, energy storage, and power project financing, in direct alignment with the National Energy Strategy and Egypt Vision 2030

The Renewable Energy Leadership Conference highlighted mechanisms to achieve Egypt’s target of reaching 42% renewable energy by 2030 and enhancing private sector participation. The Future Power Systems Forum and the Energy Systems Excellence Forum reviewed digital transformation solutions and predictive maintenance to safeguard critical infrastructure and improve asset efficiency. On the industrial safety front, the Health, Safety & Environment (HSE) Forum and FIREX Talks focused on the latest fire protection technologies and risk management in industrial environments. The Energy X Competition also provided an effective platform to connect clean technology startups with investors, supporting the practical implementation of local solutions.

On the commercial engagement front, the VIP & Hosted Buyer Program successfully facilitated direct connections between 191 key buyers and decision-makers and a select group of global solution providers, representing a combined purchasing power of over USD 400 million. This created real opportunities to establish long-term strategic partnerships and achieve tangible business outcomes, supporting the growth of the energy and safety sectors in the region.

For more information, please visit: egypt-energy.com | firexegypt.com