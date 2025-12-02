GABORONE: The Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Botswana have taken the first step towards a long-term economic and investment partnership, signing four agreements in the energy, mining and financial sectors. The agreements were formalised during the visit of Abdulsalam bin Mohammed al Murshidi, Chairman of Oman Investment Authority (OIA) to Botswana as a part of the OIA’s ongoing drive to broaden its strategic partnerships with fraternal and friendly nations, while securing sustainable returns for Oman.

Duma Gideon Boko, President of the Republic of Botswana, expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by the Omani side, represented by OIA, in advancing this strategic partnership. He noted that the recent visit of the Botswana delegation to the Sultanate of Oman, the fruitful meetings held and the swift pace of work all contributed to delivering tangible outcomes. He also added that he sensed a particular harmony with the Omani side, which helped move matters forward rapidly towards the signing of the agreements. The President stressed that the projects signed carry significant implications for his country, most notably enabling energy self-sufficiency and shifting Botswana from an electricity-importing nation to an electricity-exporting one. He affirmed that his government would take all necessary steps to ensure the timely implementation of these projects, noting that additional projects are expected to further deepen the robust partnership between Botswana and the Sultanate of Oman.

The first agreement focuses on cooperation in the energy sector between OQ Group and Botswana Oil. It covers the implementation of joint studies and exploration of investment opportunities in Botswana’s energy infrastructure and storage solutions, as well as capacity-building and the exchange of knowledge on policies, regulations and technical standards.

The second agreement, signed between OQ Trading and Botswana Oil, covers the implementation of joint studies related to energy trading and products, in addition to exploring opportunities to supply Botswana with energy products. The agreement also includes considering the creation of a framework for supply, aggregation, marketing and long-term provisioning within Botswana’s regional markets. It further provides for capacity-building and the exchange of information on policies, regulations, standards and other investment opportunities, in addition to promoting regional energy trade and applying the mechanism of “matching right” for OQ Trading.

The two agreements were signed by Ashraf bin Hamad al Mamari, CEO of OQ Group and Meshack Tshekedi, CEO of Botswana Oil. Their signing underscores OQ’s role as a key strategic player within Oman’s energy landscape and highlights the Group’s ability to forge partnerships that reinforce Oman’s position as a regional hub for energy and economic diversification. It also advances Oman’s shift towards a more sustainable and globally competitive future.

This partnership creates an important platform for promoting and expanding OQ Trading’s footprint across African markets. It also underscores the Group’s growing regional role, as it currently supplies more than 11 African countries with essential energy solutions and products, including crude oil, refined petroleum products, liquefied petroleum gas and ammonia, to help meet the continent’s core energy needs.

The third agreement focuses on developing renewable energy projects between the Omani state-owned O-Green platform and Botswana’s Ministry of Minerals and Energy. It aims to establish integrated projects covering solar and wind power, along with battery-based energy-storage systems, with a planned capacity of up to 3 gigawatts. The agreement was signed by Mustafa bin Mohammed al Hinai, CEO of O-Green and David Tsheole, the Minister assigned to oversee the portfolios of Minerals & Energy and Communication & Innovation in Botswana, highlighting both sides’ commitment to advancing sustainable solutions and strengthening energy security across the region.

The fourth agreement focuses on a partnership between Maaden Investment Group and the Botswana Geoscience Institute (BGI) for the exploration of minerals such as gold and diamonds. It also aims to draw on Oman’s global partnerships in mineral production and processing, as well as promote the exchange of technical expertise in this field. The agreement was signed by Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Balushi, Chief Operating Officer of Maaden Investment Group on the Omani side, and Olefile Cisco, Chief Executive Officer of the Botswana Geoscience Institute, on the Botswana side.

