Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) is enriching Souq Shari’at Al Dhaid and Fili Heritage Souq with “Al Dhaid Nights” and “Fili Nights” events, featuring a series of shopping activities and cultural celebrations as part of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2026’s promotional campaign.

The initiative supports recently inaugurated major development projects in Al Dhaid City and the Fili area, opened by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Held under the theme “Ramadan Spirit in the Heart of Sharjah,” this year’s edition of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival runs until 25 March and coincides with the UAE’s ‘Year of Family’.

As part of the initiative, Souq Shari’at Al Dhaid hosted the launch of the “Young Influencer” event organised by the Sharjah Chamber, drawing a large turnout of families.

During the event, children and young participants delivered live coverage of the festival through on-the-spot filming and spontaneous interviews and heritage-focused quizzes with visitors and shoppers. The programme also featured a range of interactive entertainment activities, offering multiple valuable prizes and giveaways to enhance visitor engagement.

Driving Economic and Tourism Growth in the Central Region

Aisha Saleh, Director of the Festivals and Promotions Department at SCCI, stated that the “Al Dhaid Nights” and “Fili Nights” events support ongoing development projects in Sharjah’s Central Region. She noted that the initiative features targeted economic and community activities designed to stimulate commercial and tourism activity during Ramadan.

“The initiative also aims to reinforce the Central Region’s cultural identity while driving local economic growth by drawing substantial visitor traffic to key heritage marketplaces in Sharjah, particularly Souq Shari’at Al Dhaid and Fili Heritage Souq,” Saleh added.

Engaging Younger Generations in Heritage Events

Amal Al Hosani, Head of Media and Marketing at the Sharjah Chamber and Chair of Sharjah Ramadan Festival’s Media Committee, said that the “Young Influencer” programme will run at Souq Shari’at Al Dhaid and at Fili Heritage Souq through the end of Ramadan.

She encouraged community members to take part in the initiative, highlighting its role in integrating younger generations into heritage-focused activities and strengthening their communication capabilities through innovative engagement formats.

Al Hosani noted that the initiative has generated significant family participation, with children’s involvement contributing to higher retail footfall and supporting consumer activity throughout the Ramadan period.

Grand Prize Draws during Eid Al-Fitr

Organised in collaboration with the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority; Al Dhaid Municipality; Al Madam Municipality; the Authority for Initiatives Implementation “Mubadara”; and Al Wusta TV in Al Dhaid as media partner, the “Al Dhaid Nights” and “Fili Nights” events feature valuable prizes including two Nissan Patrol SUVs in addition to cash and in-kind gifts.

Consumers receive one raffle coupon for every AED 100 in purchases, with two grand draws scheduled for March 22 at Souq Shari’at Al Dhaid and March 23 at Fili Heritage Souq. Shopping vouchers worth AED 100 will also be distributed to shoppers.

“Best Festival Coverage” Competition

As part of the “Al Dhaid Nights” and “Fili Nights” events, the Sharjah Chamber introduced the “Best Festival Coverage on Instagram” competition, encouraging content creators and photographers to showcase the appeal and aesthetic value of heritage markets and compete for a designated cash prize.

The competition is subject to specific criteria and defined evaluation standards designed to enhance the promotion of historical landmarks. It also aligns with broader marketing campaigns across Al Dhaid and Al Madam.

Additionally, complementary quiz-based promotional activities are organised in cooperation with Al Wusta Channel over nine days at both venues, with four winners selected daily, each receiving cash prizes and shopping vouchers.

Community Awareness Workshops and Educational Platforms

The “Al Dhaid Nights” and “Fili Nights” presents a comprehensive portfolio of educational and awareness-driven activities. These include environmental workshops on Fridays and Sundays aimed at promoting sustainability culture among visitors.

The programme also features interactive workshops across three time slots on weekends, enhancing engagement for families and guests. Furthermore, visitors can participate in the “Athir Riddles,” an initiative designed to revive authentic heritage traditions with active public involvement.

The “Al Dhaid Nights” and “Fili Nights” initiative continues through 23 March 2026, featuring a comprehensive programme of marketing, entertainment, and heritage activities designed for Central Region residents and visitors, retail stakeholders, brand owners, productive households, entrepreneurs, SMEs, and families.

The initiative forms part of an integrated strategy to stimulate the retail sector, revitalise commercial activity, and strengthen the Central Region’s markets as attractive commercial and cultural destinations.

To download the video, please use the following link: https://we.tl/t-6bYq1dbaID

For further information, please contact:

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com