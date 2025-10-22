Arab Finance: Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi and Cyprus’s Minister of Energy, Commerce, and Industry Giorgos Papanastasiou inaugurated the Eastern Mediterranean Energy Conference and Exhibition (EMC 2025), according to a statement.

It is worth noting that the EMC 2025 is being held in Limassol, Cyprus from October 20th to 21st.

During the opening session, Badawi delivered a keynote speech highlighting the strong partnership between Egypt and Cyprus in the natural gas sector.

He described the collaboration as a successful model of regional cooperation that has evolved from shared visions and understandings to tangible implementation.

This, he noted, contributes to strengthening energy security and delivering mutual economic benefits for both nations.

Badawi also emphasized that joint efforts over the past months have achieved significant progress across commercial, technical, and investment tracks.

These developments were in parallel to the signing of an intergovernmental agreement in Cairo last February between Egypt, Cyprus, Italy’s Eni, and France’s TotalEnergies.

He added that most of the related project agreements have been finalized, with preliminary signing expected during the conference.

Following the opening session, the two ministers inaugurated the exhibition accompanying EMC 2025 and toured the Egyptian petroleum pavilion.

The pavilion featured the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC), the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS), PETROJET, Enppi, GASCO, and Egypt Upstream Gateway (EUG), among others.

During the tour, the ministers were briefed on Egypt’s ongoing efforts to upgrade its oil and gas infrastructure and its role as a regional hub for energy trade and distribution in region.