Dubai, UAE: Positioning desert architecture at the forefront of climate responsive design, the 2nd Desert Architecture MENA Forum returns on 30–31 March 2026 at the Habtoor Grand Resort, following the success of its inaugural edition last year. Under the theme “Integrating Heritage with Innovation: The Future of Desert Living”, the Forum will bring together global architects, policymakers, developers, sustainability leaders, and technology innovators.

As the region’s only platform dedicated to desert architecture, the Forum addresses one of the most pressing challenges facing the Middle East and arid regions worldwide: how to design cities, buildings, and communities that are resilient, climate-smart, and culturally rooted in desert environments.

The 2026 edition will expand its scope with deeper technical discussions, real-world case studies, and actionable strategies focused on climate-resilient urbanism, low-carbon materials, passive cooling systems, regenerative landscapes, and self-sufficient infrastructure. More than an event, the Forum serves as a marketplace of ideas and partnerships, providing direct access to project owners, regulators, architects, consultants, contractors, and technology providers shaping the next generation of desert cities.

Mark Powell Kyffin, Director of Architecture, Project Management and Engineering, with the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi highlighted the importance of such platforms in shaping future cities, stating: "Desert architecture is not a constraint. It is an opportunity. Rooted in heritage, culture, and innovation, the region is uniquely positioned to lead the world in climate-responsive design. Forums such as this are essential in fostering dialogue, knowledge exchange, and collaboration that translate vision into meaningful, lasting impact.”

Commenting on the Forum’s return, Leila Masinaei, Managing Partner at Great Minds Events, said: “The Desert Architecture MENA Forum was created to move beyond theory and deliver practical, scalable solutions for building in desert climates. The second edition reflects the urgency of the moment, where climate realities demand collaboration, innovation, and a renewed respect for traditional desert wisdom combined with cutting-edge design and technology.”

The Forum aligns closely with the UAE’s broader sustainability, urban development, and cultural preservation agendas. It also reinforces the region’s growing role as a global leader in climate-responsive architecture.

Across two days, the Forum will host 35+ international speakers from leading global and regional firms including Foster + Partners, BIG – Bjarke Ingels Group, Snohetta, Killa Design, Arup, AECOM, SOM, HKS, and DLR Group, alongside senior representatives from government authorities, municipalities, and academic institutions.

Key objectives of the Forum include strengthening cross-sector collaboration, showcasing smart materials and emerging technologies, blending traditional desert knowledge with contemporary design solutions, and positioning the MENA region as a global hub for climate-responsive architecture.

The event will welcome 300+ delegates from across the region and beyond, including government authorities, project owners, developers, architectural firms, consultancies, EPCs, and senior decision-makers spanning architecture, design, sustainability, engineering, R&D, and construction.

As part of the Forum, the Desert Architecture Recognition Awards 2026 will take place on 31 March, celebrating visionaries redefining excellence in arid-climate design. The Awards will recognise achievements across sustainable materials, façade innovation, regenerative landscapes, digital design, architectural lighting, and emerging talent, concluding with an exclusive reception dinner and networking evening.

With over 20 sessions, and case studies, and participation from over 15 countries, the 2nd Desert Architecture MENA Forum promises to be a defining platform for advancing sustainable, culturally grounded, and future-ready design across desert regions.

