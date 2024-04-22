MENA equity capital markets (ECM) raised $1.2 billion in equity and equity-related issuances in Q1 2024, down 6% year-on-year and the lowest first quarter total since 2021, data from the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) showed.

The number of issues declined 14% from 2023.

Initial public offerings (IPOs) accounted for 80% of activity, while follow-on issuance accounted for 20%.

A total of nine IPOs were recorded during Q1, four less than during the first quarter of 2023. They raised a combined $931.4 million, 74% less than the total proceeds raised by IPOs during the same period last year.

Dubai parking operator Parkin raised $428.7 million in its stock market debut in March, the largest IPO in the region in the first quarter of 2024.

Modern Mills Co. of Saudi Arabia raised $314 million, while Middle East Pharmaceutical Industries Co., also from the kingdom, raised $130 million in IPOs.

The consumer products & services sector was most active with issuers raising $448.1 million, accounting for 38% of total equity capital raisings in the region in the first quarter of 2024.

Consumer Staples and Materials followed, accounting for 27% and 15%, respectively.

Emirates NBD PJSC and HSBC share first place in the MENA ECM underwriting league table during the first quarter of 2024, each with a 19.5% market share. Both raked in $228.6 million as fees.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com