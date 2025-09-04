AMMAN — The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources on Wednesday affirmed the National Electric Power Company’s readiness to begin exporting electricity to Syria, pending the completion of preparations on the Syrian side of the power interconnection line.

The exported supply would cover part of Syria’s electricity demand during Jordan’s off-peak hours, according to a ministry statement.

The ministry’s 2024 annual report, recently released, noted that electricity has already been supplied to the Syrian side of the Nassib border crossing through the Irbid District Electricity Company, noting that the connection was financed by the Rural Electrification Fund (Fils Al Reef).

The report also highlighted progress in electricity cooperation with Saudi Arabia. Both countries have finalised agreements covering interconnection, operation and maintenance, while discussions are underway to complete the commercial framework. The Saudi side has also expressed interest in adopting a cash-based energy trade model instead of energy exchange in kind.

On Jordan’s eastern border, the first phase of the interconnection project with Iraq was completed in early 2024, linking the Jordanian grid with the Rutba area. Operating at 132 kV with a capacity of 40 megawatts, the project would expand in its second phase to increase capacity to between 150 and 200 megawatts at 400 kV, extending to Iraq’s Al Qaim region.

The report also noted the completion of a 330 km medium-voltage line inside Iraq and its interconnection with the Al-Qaim substation (132/400 kV). On the Jordanian side, a new 33/132/400 kV substation is under construction in the Risha area, where civil works and equipment procurement are already in progress. The 400 kV transmission line is expected to be operational later this year.

The report further reaffirmed the long-standing synchronised interconnection between Jordan and Egypt, established in 1999 through a 13 km, 400 kV submarine cable across the Gulf of Aqaba, with a transfer capacity of up to 550 megawatts.

The energy exchange agreement between the two countries is renewed annually. Regarding the proposed upgrade of the interconnection capacity to 2,000 megawatts, both parties have agreed to reassess the project’s technical and economic feasibility. Efforts are currently underway to secure new funding for updated studies, following a request from the Egyptian side.

