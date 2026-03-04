RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute today unveiled the first wave of headline speakers and the program focus for FII PRIORITY Miami 2026, taking place March 25–27, 2026 in Miami.

Under the theme “Capital in Motion,” the summit will explore how capital must move, adapt, and lead in a rapidly fragmenting world, and how investment, technology, and policy can unlock sustainable and inclusive growth, with a strong focus on Latin America and the Americas at the center of global transformation. As Miami continues to solidify its position as the business and financial gateway to Latin America, the city provides a strategic platform for shaping cross-border capital flows and regional opportunity.

The summit will convene global investors, policymakers, innovators, and decision-makers to focus on economic resilience, cross-border investment, and opportunity creation across the Americas, including:

H.R.H. Ambassador Reema Bandar Al Saud – Ambassador to the United States, Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

H.E. Yasir O. Al-Rumayyan – Governor, Public Investment Fund (PIF); Chairman, Saudi Aramco; Chairman, FII Institute

H.E. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan – Minister of Finance, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

H.E. Ahmed Al-Khateeb – Minister of Tourism, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Steven Charles Witkoff – Middle East Envoy, Government of the United States

Brad Garlinghouse – CEO, Ripple

Dina Powell McCormick – President and Vice Chairman, Meta

⁠Donald Trump Jr. — Partner, 1789 Capital

Dr. Fei-Fei Li - Professor, Stanford University; Co-Founder & CEO, World Labs

Éric Martel — President & CEO, Bombardier

Fernando Galletti de Queiroz – CEO, Minerva Foods

Ilan Goldfajn – President, Inter-American Development Bank

Mary Callahan Erdoes – CEO, JPMorganChase Asset & Wealth Management

Michael Novogratz - Founder & CEO, Galaxy Digital

Nelson Griggs – President, Nasdaq

Ricardo B. Salinas – Founder, Grupo Salinas

William E. Ford — Chairman & CEO, General Atlantic

Join us at FII PRIORITY Miami 2026. To attend as a member or apply as media, visit: https://fii-institute.org/conference/fii-priority-miami-2026

