Record dividend approval driven by strong growth across the franchise, with FAB delivering 24% year-on-year growth in FY’25 net profit to AED 21.11 billion

Performance reaffirms the Group’s ability to deliver robust returns at scale, with Return on Tangible Equity (RoTE) at 19.2% in FY’25, above medium-term guidance

FAB closed 2025 as the largest bank in the Middle East and Africa by total assets

Abu Dhabi: First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) today virtually. All agenda items were reviewed and approved, including the distribution of AED 8.84 billion in cash dividends for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, representing 80 fils per share and the highest cash dividend in the Group’s history. Shareholders registered on March 23rd, 2026 (i.e., those purchasing shares on or before March 19th, 2026) will be eligible for the cash dividend.

Underscoring the strength of its strategy and disciplined execution, FAB closed 2025 as the largest bank in the Middle East and Africa, with total assets of AED 1.40 trillion, reinforcing its position as the UAE’s global bank and a leading regional financial powerhouse.

The dividend approval follows a year of record financial performance. FAB delivered a 24% year-on-year increase in net profit to AED 21.11 billion in FY’25, marking the culmination of a multi‑year growth trajectory that has seen the Group double net profit since 2020, driven by disciplined growth, balance‑sheet strength and consistent execution across cycles.

Double-digit growth in net profit was driven by strong transaction volumes across multiple products and asset classes, deeper client engagement, expanded cross-sell activity, and enhancement of the Group’s investment offerings.

Throughout 2025, FAB reinforced its leadership position in the UAE while continuing to expand its international franchise across more than 20 markets. Growth in cross-border lending and deposit flows was supported by key corridors in Europe, Asia, and the broader MENA region. Expansion milestones included operations going live in Turkey and GIFT City, India, landmark transactions in Nigeria, and further progress on French subsidiarisation.

The year also marked a significant acceleration in FAB’s artificial intelligence journey. Enterprise-wide AI adoption was embedded throughout the franchise, with Microsoft Copilot rolled out to all employees, supported by a growing library of over 1,000 AI agents. Multiple use cases are being advanced spanning trade, payments, compliance, finance, and customer operations, delivering measurable improvements in productivity, efficiency, and client experience. FAB’s AI Innovation Hub and Responsible AI governance framework continue to institutionalise AI deployment and further the Group’s efforts in being at the forefront of intelligence-driven banking.

His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of FAB, said: “In 2025, FAB delivered a strong and resilient performance, reflecting sustained progress in building scale, diversification, and long-term value. The Group achieved record profitability, supported by robust operating income growth, improved asset quality, and disciplined cost management. A diversified revenue mix and a sector-leading cost-to-income ratio reinforced the resilience of our business model across economic cycles.

Strong capital and liquidity positions remained a hallmark of the Group, with capital ratios comfortably above regulatory requirements. This strength enabled FAB to continue supporting clients and priority sectors while preserving balance sheet flexibility and risk discipline.

Throughout the year, FAB played a central role in financing the real economy. The Bank supported major renewable energy and infrastructure projects, advanced strategic and innovation-led industries, and scaled SMEs and national champions, acting as an institutional partner to government entities, sovereign funds, and the private sector.

These activities align closely with the UAE’s diversification agenda, reinforcing the country’s emergence as a global hub for capital, trade, and technology. FAB also continued to expand its international footprint, connecting the GCC with Asia, Europe, and Africa through a network spanning over 20 jurisdictions, and strengthening priority corridors that facilitate trade and investment flows”.

Hana Al Rostamani, Group Chief Executive Officer of FAB, said: “In 2025, FAB accelerated regional momentum, strengthened corridor activity, expanded its international footprint and embedded AI across the bank to maximise cross-border trade and investment opportunities.

A year of disciplined execution and measurable progress enabled FAB to deliver record profitability, strengthen its balance sheet, and further diversify its revenue base across Investment Banking & Markets, Wholesale, and Personal, Business, Wealth & Privileged Client segments.

Group revenue reached AED 36.68 billion, with net profit of AED 21.11 billion, while Return on Tangible Equity stood at 19.2%, firmly exceeding our medium-term guidance and reinforcing FAB’s position among the world’s most profitable AA-rated banks. Reflecting this strong performance, shareholders approved a cash dividend of 80 fils per share for the financial year 2025, representing a total distribution of AED 8.84 billion, the highest cash dividend in the Bank’s history.

As the trusted financial partner of choice for clients in the UAE and across our international markets, FAB plays a central role in advancing the nation’s long-term economic agenda. In 2026 and beyond, we will continue to invest in our people, platforms and products, leveraging data, AI and innovation to elevate client experiences and support inclusive, sustainable growth”

At the meeting, all agenda items were approved, including the Board of Directors’ report, the external auditors’ report and the Internal Shari’ah Supervision Committee’s annual report for FY2025. The AGM agenda also included notification of the payable Zakat for 2025, approval of the Bank’s balance sheet and profit and loss statement for 2025, the re-election of members of the Board of Directors for a three-year term, and the appointment of auditors for the financial year 2026.

Re-elected Board of Directors include:

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan

H.E. Sheikh Mohamed bin Saif bin Mohamed Al Nahyan

H.E. Jassem Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi

H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber

H.E. Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Al Mheiri

H.E. Sheikh Ahmed Mohd Sultan S. Al Dhaheri

H.E. Mohammed Thani Murshed Ghannam Al Rumaithi

H.E. Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi

H.E. Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi

H.E. Homaid Abdulla Al Shimmari

H.E. Khalifa Ateeq Al Mazrouei

During the meeting, FAB provided shareholders with an update following recent regional developments, confirming that all banking services, digital platforms, and customer engagement channels are now fully operational, and that the Group continues to operate with resilience across the UAE and its international footprint, underpinned by its robust enterprise and business continuity frameworks.

