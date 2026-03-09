DUBAI: The president of the United Arab ​Emirates ⁠said his nation was in ‌a time of war but was ​well and told his enemies it was ​no easy ​prey, in his first public comments since Iran launched missiles ⁠at its Gulf neighbour amid U.S.-Israeli strikes. "The UAE has thick skin and bitter flesh - we ​are ‌no easy prey," ⁠Mohammed bin ⁠Zayed Al Nahyan, who is also ​ruler of Abu Dhabi, ‌said in comments, ⁠made on Friday when visiting those injured in strikes, aired on Abu Dhabi TV on Saturday. "We will carry out our duty towards our country, our people, and our residents who ‌are also part of our ⁠family," he said.

The UAE, ​which consists of seven emirates including Dubai, would protect everyone ​in the ‌country, he said. (Reporting ⁠by Maha El ​Dahan Editing by Tomasz Janowski)



