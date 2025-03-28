A fire has broken out on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi in the early afternoon of Friday.

Details of the site of the blaze remains unclear, but several videos circulating on social media indicate the fire has swept through a construction site on Yas Island.

At 4.20pm local time, Abu Dhabi Police provided an update to the fire, stating the blaze has now been extinguished.

In a post on X, the authority stated: “Teams from Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority have controlled the fire that broke out at a construction site adjacent to Yas Waterworld on Yas Island earlier today, 28 March 2025.”

The authority added that the cooling and smoke extraction process has now commenced at the site.

Abu Dhabi Police has also confirmed the fire did not result in any injuries.

Late afternoon Friday, visuals started to circulate on X indicating a large fire adjacent to Yas Waterworld.

Around 3pm Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence stated that had teams on the scene and were battling the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.

Yas Island is home to several theme parks in the UAE such as Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld, and which are popular attractions over the Eid break, which is expected to start early next week. It remains unclear whether access to any of these sites will be affected over the coming days following the incident.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Brinda Darasha)

bindu.rai@lseg.com