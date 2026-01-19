Riyadh - Arabian Contracting Services Company (Al Arabia) won a bid from Cluster 2 Airports Company for a 10-year advertising contract across 18 airports in Saudi Arabia.

The project carries a value of SAR 120.48 million as a minimum guarantee, according to a bourse disclosure.

The award, obtained on 18 January, includes the design, installation, operation, and maintenance of all types of advertising displays, including digital interactive and iconic screens.

Al Arabia will handle the advertising billboards for Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz International (Qassim), Dawadmi, Wadi Al-Dawasir, Taif, Prince AbdulMohsin bin Abdulaziz (Yanbu), King Saud bin Abdulaziz (Al Bahah), AlUla, Al-Jouf, Gurayat, Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International (Tabuk), Hail, Rafha, Arar, Sharurah, Bisha, King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International (Jazan), Najran Regional, and Turaif.

Meanwhile, this contract strengthens Al Arabia’s presence and expands its advertising network across key national assets. It follows Al Arabia’s 10 December 2025 win of the advertising opportunity at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz Airport (PMIA) in Madinah through a partnership with Tibah Airports Operation Company Limited.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

