DUBAI - The Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) at Dubai South has officially inaugurated a new Painting & Grinding Centre developed by Lufthansa Technik Middle East, reinforcing the company’s commitment to expanding its capabilities in the region and strengthening MBRAH’s position as a leading aviation hub supporting advanced aviation services and MRO capabilities.

The facility is designed to support component painting and grinding processes used in structural and composite repairs, enabling faster curing and drying times while improving repair efficiency and reducing turnaround times for customers across the region and beyond.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Tahnoon Saif, CEO of the MBRAH; and Ziad Al Hazmi, CEO of Lufthansa Technik Middle East, along with senior executives from both entities.

Tahnoon Saif said that the inauguration of the centre marks another important milestone in strengthening the aviation ecosystem at MBRAH. "We continue to attract leading global aviation players establishing advanced capabilities to support the growing demand for aviation services in the region. This is part of our mandate to reinforce Dubai’s position as the aviation capital of the world, in alignment with our wise leadership’s vision for the emirate."

"This new facility marks a major step in strengthening our operational capabilities in the region," said Al Hazmi. "By introducing enhanced component painting and grinding capabilities, we are improving efficiency and enabling faster turnaround times for our customers. Our continued expansion at MBRAH reflects our long-standing partnership with Dubai South and our commitment to supporting the aviation industry in the Middle East with reliable, high-quality technical expertise."