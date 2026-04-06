RIYADH - The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) has urged the public to verify the trustworthiness of websites and online platforms when sharing personal data, documents, and biometrics to access services offered by these sites or platforms.

The authority also cautioned against sharing such personal data with unofficial websites or platforms.

The public was warned against sharing personal data, documents, and biometrics with untrusted online platforms and websites, including social media networks and applications, so as to protect individual privacy and personal data.

The authority emphasized the importance of this precaution when sharing any personal data, documents, or biometrics with any online platforms or websites to ensure that this data is not misused. Such misuse could expose data owners to fraud, identity theft, and other risks associated with using untrusted online platforms or websites.

This measure comes as part of SDAIA’s efforts to enhance community awareness with regard to protecting personal data and reducing wrong practices when sharing personal data, documents, or biometrics, coinciding with the Year of Artificial Intelligence 2026. This reflects the Kingdom’s move towards establishing the responsible use of advanced technologies and maximizing their impact in various fields of life.

This is in a way that contributes to establishing a culture of responsible use of platforms and websites, through intensifying awareness messages and providing specialized awareness content that enhances the privacy of individuals and raises the level of trust in digital government services, in line with the Kingdom’s digital transformation journey.

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