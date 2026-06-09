Doha, Qatar: Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar) concluded a promotional tour in Istanbul, Turkiye, during which it showcased investment opportunities in various vital sectors in the State of Qatar, and strengthened its communication with Turkish investors and key players in the trade and business community.

Invest Qatar said in a statement on Monday that, the delegation participating in the four-day promotional tour, held a series of high-level meetings with several officials from major Turkish companies.

The program included several events dedicated to investors, organized in cooperation with key partners, including an investor dialogue in cooperation with the Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board, a business banquet in cooperation with the Turkish Industry and Business Association, in addition to organizing a roundtable specializing in the electronic games sector, which brought together stakeholders in this field.

The promotional tour included a series of executive discussions, field visits, and bilateral meetings, which focused on the smart manufacturing, digital technologies, electronic gaming technolohy, and energy sectors, showcasing the competitive, innovation-based investment environment in the State of Qatar.

The delegation conducted a field visit to the MEXT Technology Center, which is one of the leading innovation centers in the field of the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Turkiye, and plays a pivotal role in driving digital transformation in the manufacturing sector by employing advanced technologies, enhancing cooperation, and developing talent.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed with ARI Teknokent, affiliated with Istanbul Technical University, with the aim of enhancing academic cooperation in the fields of science, culture and entrepreneurship, and supporting innovation ecosystems in both Qatar and Turkiye, by encouraging partnerships between startups and facilitating knowledge exchange, in addition to promoting the marketing of innovative technologies and facilitating their expansion in international markets.

Chief Investment Development Officer at Invest Qatar, Fahad Ali Al Kuwari, said that this promotional tour embodies the State of Qatar's firm commitment to strengthening economic cooperation with the Republic of Turkiye, and its keenness to provide a stable and supportive environment for international investors.

By expanding investment channels, strengthening partnerships, and consolidating the country's position as a trusted business hub, Qatar continues to solidify its position as a long-term destination for Turkish companies to establish their businesses in the country and launch from there towards regional and global markets, he added.

Economic relations between Qatar and Turkiye are witnessing steady growth, with more than 1,370 Turkish companies currently operating in Qatar, reflecting the increasing confidence of Turkish investors and companies in the Qatari business environment.

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