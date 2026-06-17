Arab Finance: The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has provided an EGP 600 million loan to valU to support Egypt's green transition by expanding access to energy-efficient and renewable energy products, as per an emailed press release.

The facility will be used to help consumers purchase products such as solar solutions, energy-efficient appliances, and other green technologies through affordable, flexible financing terms offered by Valu.

The financing is also expected to support the rollout of green finance products within Valu's portfolio and improve its processes for identifying and monitoring eligible green investments. In addition, it will contribute to the development of a portfolio of green assets in the retail finance segment.

Through its digital platform and merchant network, Valu will offer financing for climate-related investment to the household level, expanding access to green technologies for individual consumers.

The financing forms part of broader efforts to support the adoption of energy-efficient, renewable energy solutions and increase consumer participation in green investments.

Karim Riad, CFO of Valu, stated: “This partnership with the EBRD highlights the trust that EBRD has in Valu’s ability to advance accessible green finance at scale in Egypt. By integrating dedicated green financing solutions into Valu’s platform, we enable consumers to make more sustainable purchasing decisions without compromising affordability or convenience."

"This transaction also reinforces our commitment to building a diversified and resilient funding base that supports long-term growth, while contributing to the transition toward a low-carbon economy. This isn't just about capital; it’s a powerful validation of Valu’s sophisticated credit scoring, transparent governance, and world-class operational diligence,” Riad added.

Egypt is one of the founding members of the EBRD. Since beginning operations in the country in 2012, the EBRD has invested more than €14.6 billion across over 225 projects.