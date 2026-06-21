Alstom announced on Sunday that its consortium with Egyptian partners Rowad Modern Engineering and Concrete Plus have signed four contracts with Egyptian National Railways (ENR) to modernise key freight and logistics corridors linking dry ports, industrial zones and seaports.

The combined value of the four contracts is approximately €690 million ($792 million), with Alstom's share amounting to around €300 million ($344.2 million).

The projects cover the 6th of October–Alexandria railway corridor and the Belbes–10th of Ramadan (B10) line.

6th of October–Alexandria corridor

The largest package is the 6th of October–Alexandria corridor project, valued at approximately €550 million, of which Alstom's share is around €240 million.

The contract will be implemented through three lots and includes the deployment of digital railway systems, upgraded telecommunications, reinforced power supply infrastructure, and extensive civil and track rehabilitation works.

The upgrades are expected to improve safety, increase network capacity, enhance operational reliability and reduce end-to-end travel time by nearly 80 minutes.

The Belbes–10th of Ramadan project The Belbes–10th of Ramadan project, valued at approximately €140 million, with Alstom's share estimated at €60 million, will incorporate a similar scope of railway modernisation works, and is expected to improve freight efficiency and logistics connectivity across the eastern industrial corridor.

Martin Vaujour, President of Africa, Middle East and Central Asia (AMECA) at Alstom, said: "These contracts demonstrate our capacity to deliver large-scale, complex signalling programmes, and our determination to be a long-term partner for its most critical mobility infrastructure."

Ramy Salah, Managing Director of Alstom Egypt, added the projects will help create vital transport corridors connecting industrial centres, logistics hubs and ports.

The projects will strengthen rail freight links between the 6th of October Dry Port, Alexandria Seaport and the 10th of Ramadan industrial zone, supporting supply chain efficiency and facilitating trade flows.

As consortium leader, Alstom will be responsible for engineering, design, supply, testing and commissioning of the new railway systems across both corridors.

The scope includes deployment of European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 1 signalling, telecommunications systems, upgraded power infrastructure and advanced operations control systems designed to enable real-time network management.

Rowad Modern Engineering and Concrete Plus will execute technical buildings, mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) works, as well as civil engineering and track infrastructure upgrades.

According to Alstom, the projects are expected to achieve approximately 50 percent local content through the utilisation of Egyptian engineering expertise and local supply chains.

On Wednesday, a press statement by Rowad Modern Engineering had highlighted its involvement in Lots 1 and 3 of 6th of October–Alexandria corridor, and the Robeiky–10th of Ramadan–Belbeis railway link.

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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