Egypt's Rowad Modern Engineering (RME), a subsidiary of Elsewedy Electric Group, has signed a strategic agreement with the Egyptian National Railways (ENR) as part of a consortium led by French rail manufacturer Alstom to execute a series of railway and logistics infrastructure projects across the country.

The consortium will undertake engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) works across three key rail projects aimed at enhancing freight mobility, logistics connectivity and network efficiency, RME said in an Arabic language press statement.

The first package covers Lot 1 of the Cairo–Alexandria Corridor, which includes the turnkey delivery of a new dedicated freight railway corridor. The scope comprises construction of a 70-kilometre (km) greenfield rail link and the upgrade of the 67-km Marazik–Wahat section, including tracks and signaling.

The second package involves Lot 3 of the Cairo–Alexandria Corridor, covering full delivery of the 96-km Al-Ittihad–Al-Nahda section. Works include railway works, major civil infrastructure, track works and mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) installations.

The third project covers the Robeiky–10th of Ramadan–Belbeis Railway Link, and includes laying of raliway tracks, installation of switches, signalling and telecommunications systems, and construction of a dedicated connection to the dry port network.

The contract values and delivery timelines for the three projects weren't disclosed.

Separately, RME is serving as the main contractor for Alstom's railway manufacturing complex under development in Borg El Arab, Alexandria. The 40-acre complex in the Borg El Arab industrial zone includes production and assembly lines for railway electrical systems and components, and a facility dedicated to the manufacturing of rolling stock units.

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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