DOHA: The Department of Meteorology has forecast fine to hot weather inshore until 6pm on Tuesday, while offshore areas are expected to be hazy at times.

In its daily report, the department said winds both inshore and offshore will be northwesterly to northeasterly, ranging from 5 to 15 knots. Sea conditions inshore are expected to be between 1 and 3 feet, rising to 2 to 4 feet offshore.

Visibility inshore will range from 5 to 9km, while offshore visibility is expected to be between 4 and 9km.

The highest temperature expected in Doha is 41°C.

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