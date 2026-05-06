RIYADH - The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced on Tuesday the approval of 73 companies qualified to provide services for domestic pilgrims.

The ministry explained that these companies were accredited after meeting all approved conditions and standards, encompassing both organizational and operational requirements, in addition to demonstrating readiness to deliver comprehensive services, including housing, transportation, catering, and support services.

This, in turn, improves the efficiency of the Hajj system and elevates the level of services offered to pilgrims within the Kingdom. The approval has been accorded as part of an integrated operational framework designed to enhance service quality and strengthen contractual reliability.

The ministry urged those intending to perform Hajj to examine the list of accredited companies and to contract exclusively through official channels, emphasizing that doing so ensures the protection of their rights and access to reliable services. It also cautioned against engaging with unlicensed entities due to the potential risks related to service quality and the possible loss of rights.

The ministry further highlighted significant advancements in service delivery, particularly in the area of digital transformation. Dedicated electronic platforms for booking and contracting have been enhanced, enabling pilgrims to review available packages, compare options, and select the most suitable offerings based on their needs. All transactions are electronically documented to safeguard the rights of all parties.

In addition, service packages for the upcoming Hajj have been diversified to accommodate different segments in terms of service level and cost. Integrated solutions are offered, including accommodation across various locations, multiple transportation options, catering services, and on-site support—collectively contributing to an improved pilgrim experience from the point of contracting through to the completion of the rituals.

With regard to quality assurance, the ministry has reinforced its oversight and monitoring mechanisms by implementing performance indicators to assess the level of services provided by companies and ensure compliance with approved standards. This includes activating communication channels and providing round-the-clock customer support to promptly address inquiries and feedback.

The ministry also stressed the importance of pilgrims adhering to the regulations and instructions governing the Hajj season and utilizing official channels for all procedures. Such adherence contributes to a well-organized and safe Hajj journey, enhancing comfort and peace of mind throughout the performance of the rituals.

These measures underscore the ongoing commitment to advancing the domestic pilgrim services system by improving operational efficiency, elevating service quality, and expanding digital solutions to meet pilgrims’ expectations and enrich their overall experience.

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